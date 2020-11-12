The VT Agency of Agriculture and VT Fresh Network Connect Local Farms and Families for the Holidays

November 12, 2020 – Montpelier, VT - Thanksgiving is normally the peak travel weekend of the year, but this year many will be staying closer to home, and some may be prepping Thanksgiving Dinner for the first time. To take some of the pressure off, we have collected tips for creating the perfect local meal no matter your situation.

Looking to support local farms and producers? The Vermont Fresh Network’s Local Holiday Meal Guide helps you find where to shop for local turkey and more. You can also plan a trip to a holiday farmers market and use the DiginVT map to search by category and location for other great ingredients to complete your meal. What about the finishing touch? From sweet to savory condiments, no holiday table should be without these Vermont specialty products.

Maybe you’re cooking for the first time? No sweat, everyone could use some inspiration! Here’s a roundup of late autumn recipes from Vermont recipe writers or try one of these great holiday recipes shared by Vermont Fresh Network member caterers. If by chance you have already spotted the Vermont Cranberry Company’s fresh crop of berries at your local store and want a side with the perfect tangy balance of flavor – these maple-cranberry sweet potatoes are sure to not disappoint! Explore other great ideas to sweeten your dish with online recipes from the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association and follow along on Facebook as they share other favorites throughout the season.

Still nervous? Lean on Vermont’s local chefs! Many restaurants, co-ops or other retail stores not only share dozens of locally inspired recipes over the holiday season, but also offer cooking classes and pre-ordering of anything from an array of perfectly prepared sides to the main dish. Just don’t wait—the pros plan ahead, and deadlines are quickly approaching. No matter how your Thanksgiving meal comes together this year, be sure to share your Rooted in Vermont experience on Instagram.

Of course the best way to stay healthy and prevent the spread of virus to our family, friends and community during this holiday meal season is to follow the core prevention actions from the Vermont Department of Health:

Wear a mask whenever out in public or outside of your trusted household members;

keep a 6-foot distance from others in public;

avoid crowded spaces and social gatherings;

wash your hands a lot;

stay home when you’re sick.

Please remember all non-essential travel now requires quarantine. We hope you and yours enjoy a happy, healthy and safe holiday season.

For questions please contact:

Tara Pereira

Executive Director | Vermont Fresh Network

tara@vermontfresh.net | 802-999-6137

Scott Waterman

Policy and Communications Director | VT Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets

802-622-4662 | scott.waterman@vermont.gov