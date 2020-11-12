Senator Collett Announces More Than $160,000 In Grant Funding For Local Library Facilities

North Wales, Pa. – November 12, 2020 — Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery/Bucks) announced today that the Pennsylvania Department of Education has awarded $167,937 in grant funding for two public libraries serving her district.

“Our public libraries don’t just promote literacy – they’re critical hubs that provide access to technology and skills training, children’s programming, career help, cultural enrichment, and so much more for our community members,” said Senator Collett. “I’m thrilled that two of our libraries received the funding they need to improve their facilities and continue to serve our communities for decades to come.”

Awardees serving the 12th district include:

Indian Valley Public Library – $97,480 for roof replacement.

Upper Moreland Free Public Library – $70,457 to make two emergency exits ADA compliant.

The Department of Education’s Keystone Grant program is funded through the Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund. The program provides up to $750,000 in matching funds to plan, acquire, construct, or rehabilitate public library facilities. This year, 18 award recipients were selected in a competitive process and were awarded a total of $5.1 million.

