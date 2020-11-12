Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,015 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,276 in the last 365 days.

Senator Collett Announces More Than $160,000 In Grant Funding For Local Library Facilities

North Wales, Pa. – November 12, 2020 — Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery/Bucks) announced today that the Pennsylvania Department of Education has awarded $167,937 in grant funding for two public libraries serving her district.

“Our public libraries don’t just promote literacy – they’re critical hubs that provide access to technology and skills training, children’s programming, career help, cultural enrichment, and so much more for our community members,” said Senator Collett. “I’m thrilled that two of our libraries received the funding they need to improve their facilities and continue to serve our communities for decades to come.”

Awardees serving the 12th district include:

  • Indian Valley Public Library – $97,480 for roof replacement.
  • Upper Moreland Free Public Library – $70,457 to make two emergency exits ADA compliant.

The Department of Education’s Keystone Grant program is funded through the Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund. The program provides up to $750,000 in matching funds to plan, acquire, construct, or rehabilitate public library facilities. This year, 18 award recipients were selected in a competitive process and were awarded a total of $5.1 million.

###

You just read:

Senator Collett Announces More Than $160,000 In Grant Funding For Local Library Facilities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.