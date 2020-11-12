Nicky Roland debut EP 'Broken Promises' out now DJ International Records.
‘Broken Promises’ is the incredible 1st single from rising star coming through the Chicago House scene Nicky Roland.DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Broken Promises’ is the incredible 1st single from rising star coming through the Chicago House scene Nicky Roland, to be featured on DJ International’s highly anticipated “The Jack: Jackmaster 7” compilation - A multifaceted collection of future House music anthems and a defining moment in the evolution of House music.
‘Broken Promises’ kicks off with an original mix setting the scene for a modern-day contemporary house feel. The package also features an extended dub alongside a groovy Chicago mix, which pays homage to the raw origins of the Chicago underground house sound to bring things home.
Nicky’s extraordinary talents are not limited to sound alone. True to his artistic nature, Nicky explored 3D animations to accompany the track with visuals to produce an incredible video for Broken Promises. A real epitome of a fiercely independent mindset.
Born and raised in London, England, Nicky first started dabbling in music in the late 80s; by the early 90s, he was collaborating with The Satin Storm Collective on some of the most influential late rave/early jungle sounds. Around the same time, he met Julian (Coalesce) while working at Busy Boy music (record shop), who introduced him to Maddie and the rest of the Coalesce Sound and Vision crew.
Nicky rapidly became the primary supplier of choice vinyl for parties that would soon achieve legendary status in London's underground scene, drawing crowds from all corners of the earth for publications including i-D and Time Out, being described by Tony Elliott as “London’s best-kept secret.”
As a kid, Nicky spent the summers on the road traveling to Jazz festivals, meeting with, and listening to some of the world's greatest artists. These influences permeate Nicky's music, which fuses 80s/90s House with elements of Latin Jazz, Electro, Reggae, and Drum n' Bass to form what he calls "New Old-School." The mix of vocals delivered in Portuguese nods to the party dance and carnivals of Rio De Janeiro.
‘Broken Promises’ and ‘I Lose Myself’ are the first manifestations of that return to form and mark the launch of Nicky's first solo releases. Both tracks invoke the nostalgia of the early scene, taking the listener back to a more hopeful and innocent time.
Strap yourselves in for 2021 – Nicky’s road has just begun, with the original house sound stamp and groove.
Nicky Roland’s ‘Broken Promises’ is out now via ‘DJ International Records’, Stream or Download Broken Promises Now!
