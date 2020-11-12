Energy Department Announces $130 Million in Solar Technology Projects

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced selections for $130 million in new projects to advance solar technologies. Through the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy’s Solar Energy Technologies Office, DOE will fund 67 research projects across 30 states that reduce the cost of solar, increase U.S. manufacturing competitiveness, and improve the reliability of the nation’s electric grid.

“Ensuring low-cost, reliable electricity for all Americans while minimizing risk is a top priority for this department,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette. “That means creating domestic manufacturing opportunities and increasing the power system’s resilience in case of disruptions. Projects that advance solar technologies are essential to achieving these goals.”

Along with advancing research in photovoltaics (PV), concentrating solar-thermal power (CSP), and systems integration, the projects in DOE’s Solar Energy Technologies Office Fiscal Year 2020 Funding Program include new areas of research in artificial intelligence (AI), hybrid plants, and solar with agriculture. Read more about the selections in the links below:

For the full list of projects, please visit HERE. Award amounts are subject to final negotiation. Learn more about DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.

