Post-Veterans Day, Bob Woodruff Foundation Reminds Veterans and Their Families – “We’ve Got Your 6, Every Day.”

Yesterday, Americans around the country, allies around the world, and current and former service members and their families paused to reflect on the contributions and sacrifices of those who have served and their families. At the Bob Woodruff Foundation, our mission – on Veterans Day, and every day – is to find, fund, shape and accelerate equitable solutions that help our impacted veterans, service members, and their families thrive long after they return home.

If you are a veteran, family member, nonprofit serving veterans, or community trying to understand how best to support your veterans, we’ve Got Your 6!

“Got Your 6,” an expression familiar to many in the military and veteran community means “I have your back.” Service members and veterans are there for each other, and we are there for them. “Got Your 6” started as an effort to partner with the media and entertainment industries to help share a more accurate depiction of the veteran experience in popular culture. With the help of celebrities and veterans alike, Got Your 6 became a movement for understanding, connecting with and helping veterans.

“The Bob Woodruff Foundation, Stand Up for Heroes and Got Your 6 share a strong connection to being there for our veterans – to help tell their stories and to ensure that they have the support they have earned,” said Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. “We acquired Got Your 6 based on that synergy and I can tell you that our shared commitment to veterans is more important and timely than ever before.”

Today, the Bob Woodruff Foundation is reaffirming our commitment to our veterans and the organizations and communities that support them. Through a proven set of programs, from high-impact grantmaking to fund industry-leading and measurable impact for veterans and their families, to the country’s largest network of local partner organizations meeting veteran needs on the home front, the Bob Woodruff Foundation is leading an enduring commitment to ensure that when it comes to veteran well-being, “we’ve Got Your 6.”

“We owe our veterans and their families a lot and I’m proud to be partnered with the Bob Woodruff Foundation,” said Craig Newmark, founder of craigslist and Craig Newmark Philanthropies. “Just yesterday, I announced a new program on food insecurity, and the BWF team is going to help me get these funds out around the country to veterans in need – together, we’ve ‘Got Your 6’.”

While an important annual day of remembrance is behind us, our resilient and selfless veterans and their families will continue to face an array of challenges related to their service. The Bob Woodruff Foundation’s enduring commitment to the veteran and military family community is that we will be there to help meet their current and emerging needs – through an array of grants to best-in-class programs and the growth of our network of over 100 local partners representing over 3,000 organizations supporting veterans in communities where they live and work.

We invite everyone to join us in reinforcing this enduring commitment to our veterans. They are often the first to step up and the last to ask for help – when they face challenges from the impact of their service, let’s stand shoulder to shoulder and let them know, “We’ve Got Your 6!”

To learn more about the Bob Woodruff Foundation, Got Your 6, and our work supporting veterans and their families, visit www.bobwoodrufffoundation.org.

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation:

The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was hit by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has led an enduring call to action for people to stand up for heroes and meet the emerging and long-term needs of today’s veterans, including suicide prevention, mental health, caregiver support, and food insecurity. To date, BWF has invested over $75 million to Find, Fund and Shape™ programs that have empowered impacted veterans, service members, and their family members, across the nation. For more information, please visit bobwoodrufffoundation.org or follow us on Twitter at @Stand4Heroes.

About Craig Newmark Philanthropies

Craig Newmark is a Web pioneer, philanthropist, and leading advocate. Most commonly known for founding the online classified ads service craigslist, Newmark works to support and connect people and drive broad civic engagement. In 2016, he founded Craig Newmark Philanthropies to advance people and grassroots organizations that are "getting stuff done" in areas that include trustworthy journalism & the information ecosystem, voter protection, women in technology, and veterans & military families. At its core, all of Newmark's philanthropic work helps to strengthen American democracy by supporting the values that the country aspires to - fairness, opportunity, and respect. For more information, please visit: CraigNewmarkPhilanthropies.org. Craig can be found sharing his personal perspective on the issues of the day at @craignewmark.

