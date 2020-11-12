Meeting Notice: State Soil Conservation Committee to Meet Nov. 19 via Teleconference

November 12, 2020

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The State Soil Conservation Committee will meet Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9:30 a.m. via teleconference. The meeting is open to the public and will focus on soil conservation and water quality programs.

For those interested in attending, please contact Alisha Mulkey, executive secretary for the State Soil Conservation Committee, at alisha.mulkey@maryland.gov or 410-841-5863 for the call-in information.

