Kira King Allows a Courageously Poetic Peek Into Her Intimate Thoughts in Her Debut Book "Becoming Home"

I hope my readers will find a sense of comfort in a piece, a line, or a single word. I want to strike a chord or a flicker of knowing as they flip through the book that essentially changed my life.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Content in the shelter of the written page, poet, and writer Kira King takes readers on a journey to freedom in her upcoming book. Facing her fear to pursue passion despite the grasp of societal expectations, sexual assault, mental health issues, and heartache not uncommon to many, the new author has aptly found her voice. Better yet, she's using that newfound power to show others the way toward unflagging surety in "Becoming Home."
King said of her work, "I’ve struggled with anxiety and depression for many years, and it only got worse the more I tried to dismiss it. Not until I learned to sit with myself, deeply reflect, and remove distractions from my life that were causing me to unravel did I begin to see things clearly. In the Summer of 2019, I slowly began to peel my layers as I wrote what ultimately became this book. It brought renewed peace and a healing awareness on what I call the journey to become."
The mindful book is split into four sections and explores learning to love oneself rather than searching for acceptance and safety in someone or something else. As much art to behold as it is to read, its fluidity mostly comprises one-page poems. The essence of a story or thought is captured sometimes in two magnetic lines or prose that extends beyond a single page.
"I hope that my readers will find a sense of comfort in a piece, a line, or a single word. I want it to strike a chord or a flicker of knowing as they flip through the book that essentially changed my life."
"Becoming Home" will be available on Amazon in early January 2021.
About Kira King:
Kira King is a 27-year-old author and a Portland native, but currently resides in Los Angeles, CA. Her work explores themes of facing fear, growth, mental health, self-reflection, feminism, passion, and hope.
