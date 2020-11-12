Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MiX Telematics To Host Nov 17 Webinar with Heavy Duty Trucking: 7 Steps To Get Started Monitoring and Modifying Driver Behavior

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT; JSE: MIX), a leading global SaaS provider of connected fleet management solutions, announced today that it will present a webinar titled, “7 Steps To Get Started Monitoring and Modifying Driver Behavior.” The event, hosted by Heavy Duty Trucking magazine, will take place Nov 17, 2020 at 2pm ET.

According to the FMCSA, in 2017 (latest figures available), 4,889 large trucks and buses were involved in fatal crashes, a 9 percent increase from 2016. The critical pre-crash event for 73 percent of the large trucks in fatal crashes was another vehicle, person, animal, or object in the large truck’s lane or encroaching into it.

While truck drivers were not always at fault in these crashes, driver behavior certainly plays a role. Behaviors such as speeding and tailgating often contribute to crashes, or to a driver’s ability to avoid a crash even when he/she isn’t responsible for the pre-crash event.

In this event, we’ll discuss how to get started monitoring and modifying driver behavior through telematics. Attendees will learn:

  • How ELDs already provide fleets with most of the data they need to begin
  • Key steps to take before you start a program
  • Best practices for sharing data with drivers
  • How to use pulse learning to keep safe driving skills fresh

To register for this free event, visit https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1382687&Sti=Webinars.

About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, delivered as SaaS, to more than more than three quarters of a million subscribers in over 120 countries. In the U.S., MiX Telematics offers a broad range of solutions; from self-service telematics software that runs on any mobile device to enterprise solutions that are ELD compliant and include dedicated account managers who proactively monitor to ensure that customers achieve optimal value for their investment. The company provides solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security to fleets of all sizes. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in the United States, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Uganda, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT) and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com

For further information:
Michelle Faulkner
Big Swing Communications
+1 617-510-6998
michelle@big-swing.com

