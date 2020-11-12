WHAT TO GIVE THE ESSENTIAL OIL LOVER THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANT GROVE, UTAH, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A smile, a hug, and a thoughtful gift bring some of the happiest moments during the holiday season. Essential oils provide a wholesome and uplifting environment and are sure to be among the most memorable gifts this holiday season. doTERRA features several products to add peace and wellness to the lives of those you love.

Holiday Joy

Holiday Joy is a proprietary essential oil blend favored since its introduction 10 years ago. The warm, sweet scent of Cinnamon, Nutmeg, and Wild Orange pair with Clove, Siberian Fir and Vanilla Absolute to create the optimal festive atmosphere. This special blend simultaneously works to purify the air and uplift your mood due to the cleansing properties of Clove and Wild Orange essential oils.

Holiday Peace

Holiday Peace recently joined doTERRA’s holiday offering, but has quickly become a seasonal staple. Holiday Peace, affectionately referred to by many as a “Christmas tree in a bottle,” is a calming blend of essential oils from three fir trees, combined with Grapefruit, Frankincense, and Vetiver to create a peaceful environment when used aromatically.

Ultrasonic Diffuser

One of the best ways to use essential oils is with an ultrasonic diffuser. This popular type of diffuser disperses a light mist of water along with your chosen essential oil. doTERRA’s Volo diffuser is the perfect balance of design and function. Available in two modern colors, marble and onyx, the Volo is sure to complement your holiday décor at home or in the office. Add a couple drops of Holiday Joy to the diffuser and experience the warm, welcoming scent of the holidays.

Yoga Collection

We all have friends or family members who loves Yoga. Whether they practice Bikram, Ashtanga, or another type, they can benefit from incorporating essential oils into their routines. The benefits of aromatherapy are often overlooked, especially during meditation. The doTERRA Yoga Collection is a set of three blends, Anchor, Align and Arise, specifically formulated for use during Yoga. Each blend is designed for a variety of specific poses. Anchor pairs with seated meditation or Bhu Mudra and promotes feelings of completeness and courage. Align pairs with Warrior II or Triangle and encourages harmony and calm progress. Arise pairs with standing side stretch or Half Moon and instills feelings of happiness and clarity. This thoughtful collection of oils is sure to be remembered gift for the special yogi in your life.

About doTERRA

dōTERRA® International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Therapeutic Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over eight million dōTERRA Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry leading responsible sourcing practices, dōTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity and sustainability in partnership with local growers around the world through Cō-Impact Sourcing®. The dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation®, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations for self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking. Through the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils, dōTERRA is changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time. To learn more, visit www.doterra.com.

