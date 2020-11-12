» News » 2020 » Ozark Mountain State Park postpones conceptual dev...

Ozark Mountain State Park postpones conceptual development planning meeting, originally scheduled for Nov. 12

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, NOV. 12, 2020 – Out of an abundance of caution and due to public health concerns, representatives from Missouri State Parks have postponed the Ozark Mountain State Park conceptual development planning meeting, originally scheduled for tonight, Thursday, Nov. 12. The conceptual development meeting will be rescheduled for a future date.

For more information about future meetings, visit mostateparks.com/park/ozark-mountain-state-park.

As updates are made to this long-range plan, the public is encouraged to learn about the planning process, ask questions and provide input on conceptual development plan alternatives, which will guide the future use and development of the park. For more information on conceptual development planning, please visit https://mostateparks.com/page/55051/conceptual-development-plan-processmostateparks.com/page/55051/conceptual-development-plan-process.

Ozark Mountain State Park is located at 4424 Sycamore Church Rd., Branson, in southwest Missouri. For more information, please contact Carl Bonnell at 417-230-9070.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit https://mostateparks.commostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

