Railroad Crossing Replacement on Continental Boulevard in Derry Township, Montour County Next Week

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 54 (Continental Boulevard) in Derry Township, Montour County, are advised that a portion of the road will be closed for a railroad crossing replacement next week.

On Monday, November 16, Route 54 will be closed between Route 44 and Route 254 while Norfolk Southern Railroad replaces the railroad crossing. A detour using Route 254 and Route 44 will be in place.

Work includes removing the existing crossing and replacing it with a new rail seal and asphalt crossing along with replacement of a damaged storm pipe

Work is expected to be completed Friday, November 20, weather permitting.

Motorists should expect delays in travel.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

