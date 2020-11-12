Moore Kuehn Encourages CGIX, CXO, CBMG, and RESI Investors to Contact Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities litigation law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



Cancer Genetics, Inc. ( NASDAQ: CGIX )



A registration statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding StemoniX’s acquisition of Cancer Genetics. Under the proposed transaction, Cancer Genetics will issue shares of common stock to the owners of StemoniX, with current holders of Cancer Genetics common stock controlling only 22% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether Cancer Genetics’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price.

Concho Resources Inc. ( NYSE : CXO )



Concho Resource has agreed to be acquired by ConocoPhillips. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Concho will receive 1.46 shares of ConocoPhillips per share.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ: CBMG )



Cellular Biomedicine has agreed to be acquired by consortium led by the company’s CEO Bizuo Liu. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Cellular Biomedicine will receive $19.75 for every share owned.

Front Yard Residential Corporation ( N YSE : RESI )



Front Yard Residential has agreed to be acquired by Pretium and a group of its investors and funds. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Front Yard will receive $13.50 per share.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

