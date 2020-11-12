Epiq Expands its Legal Transformation Services Offerings with Acquisition of Hyperion Global Partners

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, announced today that it is has acquired Hyperion Global Partners (Hyperion), the premier global business and technology advisory practice for legal operations and transformation.



The acquisition expands Epiq’s strategy to deliver a suite of legal business management services and solutions to corporate in-house law departments, law firms and other clients. Hyperion’s founder and CEO, Eyal Iffergan, will join Epiq as Managing Director of its new legal operations advisory business.

The Hyperion acquisition includes its legal operations advisory practice as well as Hyperion Research, the analyst-driven unit of Hyperion Global Partners focused on legal solutions market intelligence. Hyperion Research is the premier provider of independent market research and analysis, delivering unparalleled insights on leading trends in legal strategy, operations and technology.

“The recent pace of legal industry change has acutely accelerated the need for law departments and firms to be run like a business, including the need to embrace digital transformation,” said Ziad Mantoura, SVP and General Manager for Epiq’s legal transformation services business. “Hyperion has a team of expert consultants and a heritage of guiding clients to make intelligent, fact-based decisions to transform their businesses. Joining forces with this team and its impressive market intelligence capabilities adds considerable depth to the solutions we offer our clients as we help guide their digital transformation.”

Hyperion’s Iffergan remarked, “Hyperion has long been recognized for our drive to deliver operational expertise and innovation, with a healthy dose of pragmatism, to help our clients execute legal operations transformation programs. Our integration with Epiq, the globally recognized leader in legal business operations and services, brings together a powerhouse of capabilities and scale – a dynamic professional toolkit to galvanize our clients’ keystone initiatives and empower legal teams everywhere to achieve operational performance excellence.”

The legal transformation services group at Epiq was launched earlier this year and is part of its Legal Solutions business, led by Roger Pilc, President and General Manager. Hyperion’s capabilities complement Epiq’s services, which in addition to law department and law firm consulting, includes eDiscovery, legal spend analysis, flexible legal talent, and information governance.

Said Pilc, “We’re thrilled to have Hyperion as part of Epiq as we continue to build out our vision for helping our clients. “Together, we can scale and extend their transformative work with legal teams globally.”

About Hyperion Global Partners

Founded in 2009, Hyperion Global Partners is recognized as the premier global business and technology consulting practice for the legal profession. Hyperion Global Partners brings over twenty years of dedicated experience in legal business, operations and technology solutions. We advise Am Law 200 law firms, Global 1000 corporations and other legal service organizations to make intelligent, fact-based decisions about how to improve their operational performance. A consultancy of experts, we focus on helping our clients lead transformation programs with strategic value-based engagement models and legal business expertise in process, operations, organization and technology. For more information, please visit www.hyperiongp.com.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com.

