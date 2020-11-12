Sports Technology Company FORM Announces Availability of FORM Smart Swim Goggles on Apple.com in Time for the Holiday Shopping Season

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FORM, the direct-to-consumer sports technology company behind FORM Smart Swim Goggles, today announced the immediate availability of the FORM goggles on Apple.com.



The release of the FORM goggles on Apple.com comes soon after FORM’s launch of open water features through a free firmware update in the summer of 2020. Through the update, swimmers can view real-time GPS performance metrics and heart rate data in open water when using compatible smartwatches including Apple Watch Series 6, SE, 5, 4 and 3, as well as Garmin’s Forerunner 945 and 745, and the Garmin fēnix 6 Pro and fēnix 5 Plus.



“We’re thrilled that the FORM goggles will now be more accessible than ever through availability on Apple.com,” said FORM founder and CEO Dan Eisenhardt. “Swimming is one of the world’s biggest sports, and yet swimmers are totally under-served by technology. Our goal at FORM is to make the swimming experience better for everyone. With the availability of the FORM goggles on Apple.com, we’re expanding our reach to a wide network of consumers who are interested in how technology can improve their daily lives and solve real problems.”



As the first premium swim goggles with a see-through, augmented-reality display, the FORM goggles have provided the 240 million active pool swimmers across the world with the option to view performance metrics like split times, distance, stroke rate, pace per 100, and calories in real-time, as they swim. Swimmers can enjoy the benefits of the FORM goggles in the pool, or outside through GPS open water features. After your swim, the FORM goggles sync to the FORM Swim App, where swimmers can analyze their metrics and revisit past workouts to see their progress over time. The FORM Swim App, which has received over 125 4.8 star reviews, also lets you automatically sync workouts with other services, including the Apple Health app.



The FORM Smart Swim Goggles can now be purchased on Apple.com for $199.95 USD. They are also available at formswim.com and on Amazon in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Australia and Japan. The FORM Swim App is available as a free download from the App Store and from Google Play™.

Founded in 2016 in Vancouver, Canada, FORM is a sports technology company with a simple mission: to break down the barriers between what swimming is and what it could be. The company’s founder and CEO, Dan Eisenhardt, swam competitively for 14 years before starting his career as a sports technology entrepreneur. His previous company, Recon Instruments, was founded in 2008, introduced the world’s first smart eyewear for sports in 2010, and was acquired by Intel Corporation in 2015. At FORM, Dan is joined by a team of industry veterans with decades of combined expertise in sports-eyewear design, activity-tracking algorithms, and augmented-reality optics.



