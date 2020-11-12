Scouts Escape the Tedium of Pandemic Restrictions in the Pages of Their Favorite Books

All-girls Scout Troop 88 at last year’s Camporee where they made history by winning the Presidential Award.

Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard was a Scout. In fact, by the age of 13, he distinguished himself as the nation’s youngest Eagle Scout.

Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige dedicated the Church of Scientology of the Valley in March 2017.

The Church of Scientology of the Valley is featured in an episode of Destination: Scientology on the Scientology Network

Scout Troop 88, sponsored by the Church of Scientology of the Valley in North Hollywood, satisfies their sense of adventure by…reading.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In March 2019, Scout Troup 88 made history by beating 20 other patrols—most of them troops of experienced boys—in a survival skills competition at the local Camporee. They were the first all-female Scout troop ever to do so.

But this March, the COVID-19 pandemic struck and the young Scouts found themselves cooped up inside. There went dreams of whitewater river rafting, hiking, and any of the challenging activities that had earned the young women their reputation for adventure the year before.

Fortunately, their Scout leader had just the answer: Reading.

He suggested they and other affiliated troops earn their merit badges in reading. Scouts from the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Troop 8 and Troop 555 joined in the fun.

“This level of participation meant that we had even more voices contributing to the discussions of each book and also meant that we could serve another key aspect of scouting: forging new friendships,” the Scout leader said. “The discussions have proven to be lively and engaging, something parents routinely marvel at in this age of cell phones and social media.”

For their reading merit badge, Scouts chose the novels they wanted to read and the authors they wished to explore. Science fiction was the most popular genre, followed by fantasy.

Titles included Ray Bradbury’s sci-fi classic Fahrenheit 451, Brandon Sanderson’s fantasy novel The Way of Kings, Marjorie K. Rawlings’ Pulitzer Prize-winning young adult novel The Yearling, and L. Ron Hubbard’s groundbreaking space travel epic To the Stars.

Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard was a Scout. In fact, by the age of 13, he distinguished himself as the nation’s youngest Eagle Scout. He also represented American Scouting to U.S. President Calvin Coolidge.

The Church of Scientology of the Valley Troop 88 is open to members of all faiths and is accepting new members.

Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige dedicated the Church of Scientology of the Valley in March 2017. The Church is featured in an episode of Destination Scientology: The Valley on the Scientology Network, available on DIRECTV channel 320 and through Scientology.tv.

About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

