ANDERSON CEO WHO EARNED $6.3 MILLION ARRESTED FOR EVADING ALMOST $400,000 IN TAXES

Page Content

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested an Anderson CEO and charged him with seven counts of tax evasion.

James Patrick Federspiel, 76, of Anderson, is president and part owner of various companies who earned a total of $6,333,157 from VOR Enterprises, LLC; Dawn International, LLC; and Carolina Consoles, Inc. from 2013 through 2019. According to arrest warrants, Federspiel failed to file state income tax returns and claimed to be exempt from South Carolina taxes in statements to SCDOR agents. Over the seven-year period, he attempted to evade a total of $393,264 in state taxes.

If convicted, Federspiel faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine per count. He is being held in the Anderson County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID- 27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0930.

Connect with the SCDOR on Facebook and Twitter for up-to-date news and announcements.