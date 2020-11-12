CHARLESTON COUNTY BUSINESSMAN CHARGED WITH OPERATING WITH REVOKED LICENSE, FAILING TO FILE TAX RETURNS AND PAY MORE THAN $126,000 IN SALES TAX

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested a Mount Pleasant man and charged him with operating without a retail license and three counts of failing to file tax returns, pay taxes and keep records.

Markland Cameron McIver, 68, of Mount Pleasant, is chief financial officer and co-owner of Systems for Sound Inc. The SCDOR revoked the retail license in 2018 for McIver's business after he failed to pay $89,000 in Sales Tax, according to arrest warrants. Though McIver was told to close his business and cease making any sales, agents found on June 5, 2020 that the business was open and making retail sales.

After the license was revoked, McIver failed to file state tax returns, report $1,926,178 in gross proceeds, and pay $126,877 in South Carolina Sales Tax for periods August 2018 through August 2020, according to the warrants.

If convicted, McIver faces a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a $10,000 fine for each count of failing to file a return and pay taxes, and 30 days in jail and/or $200 for operating a business without a license. He is being held in the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0930.

