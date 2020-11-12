11/12/2020

CFO Jimmy Patronis Provides Recovery Resources Following Tropical Storm Eta

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.— As Tropical Storm Eta made landfall early this morning near Cedar Key, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis is providing important information and resources for those who have coverage through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). In addition, the CFO is also providing his Insurance Consumer Helpline information. Helpline specialists assist Floridians with insurance-related questions, help individuals review their policies and understand their coverage. Additionally, insurance specialists can help file a claim for damage and offer assistance in the event that customers are having trouble communicating with their insurance company. Floridians can call the toll-free helpline at 1-877-MY-FL-CFO (693-5236), to talk to a knowledgeable insurance specialist Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit MyFloridaCFO.com.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Tropical Storm Eta has brought severe storm surge and flooding to the communities on the West Coast of Florida and it’s vital that residents know who to turn to after the rain ends and the rebuilding begins. After you’ve ensured it’s safe to reenter your home and property, document damage and call your insurance company to file a claim immediately. If homeowners are experiencing insurance related issues, call my insurance consumer helpline toll-free for assistance at 1-877-MY-FL-CFO (693-5236) or get assistance online at MyFloridaCFO.com.”

Managed by FEMA, NFIP offers flood insurance to help mitigate the impact of flooding on businesses, property owners and renters. For individuals that have flood insurance policies through FEMA and its federal flood insurance program, the Department encourages consumers to reach out to their insurance agents for more information about filing a claim. Consumers may also reach FEMA directly at 1-800-621-3362. Important Storm Recovery Tips and Resources from FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program: General information on the NFIP • For consumers • For insurance agents • For insurance commissioners and others • For real estate agents Filing Your Claim: • How To Start Filing Your Claim • How To File Your Flood Insurance Claim • Starting Your Recovery: FEMA’s Flood Insurance Claims Process • How To Document Damage Recovering from a flood: • How To Document Damage And Begin Clean-Up • NFIP Claims Handbook • Build Back Safer & Stronger • Salvaging Water-Damaged Family Valuables and Heirlooms •Reducing Future Flood Damage Please visit PrepareFL.com for storm recovery resources and information on the flood claims process.

