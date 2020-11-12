Final Report of the Providence County Grand Jury (Reported November 6, 2020)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Juhmel Dwyer (age 25) (No permanent address) P1-2020-3246AG

On November 6, 2020, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Juhmel Dwyer with four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in a dwelling, one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of use of a firearm while committing a crime of violence, one count of possession of a stolen firearm, one count of possession of a stolen firearm while committing a crime of violence, one count of domestic simple assault, one count of simple assault, one count of resisting arrest, one count of possession of a firearm without a license, and one count of possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.

The alleged acts occurred in the town of Cumberland sometime on July 26, 2020. The Cumberland Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on November 13, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

Richard Stephens (age 52) Woonsocket, RI P1-2020-3247A

On November 6, 2020, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Richard Stephens with six counts of first-degree sexual assault, two counts of first-degree child molestation, six counts of second-degree child molestation, and one count of domestic simple assault.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Central Falls on diverse dates between August 2005 and September 2020. The Central Falls Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on November 25, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

