MDC providing CWD sample collection sites to Pulaski County hunters

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Thanks to the cooperative efforts of a variety of entities, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will be able to provide several options to Pulaski County deer hunters who wish to have their harvested deer tested for chronic wasting disease (CWD).

The discovery of CWD in Pulaski County in October created a sudden need for MDC to establish sample collection sites in that county in time for the November portion of the firearms deer season. With the help of several willing partners, MDC was able to meet this last-minute challenge and Pulaski County deer hunters now have several sites for sample collection. MDC wishes to remind hunters that, while sampling is voluntary this year, the cooperation of hunters is needed and appreciated as the search for this deadly deer disease continues in the state.

Hunters who harvest a deer in Pulaski County this weekend (Nov. 14 and Nov. 15) and wish to have their deer sampled can take it to MDC sample collection sites at:

Richland High School, 714 E. Jefferson Ave., Richland

Waynesville Fire Training Center, 25785 Red Oak Road, Waynesville

Before arriving at either of these voluntary sample collection sites, hunters are asked to:

Field dress and Telecheck their deer

If hunters are bringing in the carcass, position the deer in vehicles with head and neck easily accessible. (Heads with six inches of neck attached can be brought to collection sites, too.)

Capes may be removed in preparation for taxidermy before going to a sample collection station.

The person who harvested the deer must be present. Hunters and other members of their party will be asked to remain in their vehicles as a precautionary health measure.

The hunter’s conservation number will be required.

If using a paper permit, have it detached from the deer for easy access.

If using the MO Hunting app, have permit and Telecheck information available.

In addition to these voluntary sample collection sites which will be operated by MDC staff this weekend, MDC is also providing Pulaski County hunters deer head drop-off sites with freezers through Jan. 15 for those wishing to have their deer tested for CWD. These drop-off freezers are located at:

LMC Convenience Store, 1302 U.S. Rt. 66 W, Waynesville

Outdoor Adventure Center, Building 2290, FLW K, Fort Leonard Wood

At these voluntary head drop-off freezer sites, hunters should leave the head with six inches of neck attached and the antlers removed. The drop-off freezers will have instructions and materials hunters will need to provide information. Hunters will be able to check test results online using their Telecheck ID at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZuE. MDC will notify a hunter directly if a sample tests positive for CWD. These drop-off freezer sites will not be available to hunters Nov. 14-15.

Hunters who harvest a deer in Pulaski County and want their deer tested for CWD can also have samples collected by taking their deer to Frankie Gordon at Classy Taxidermy. Call ahead at 573-433-0403 to make an appointment.

CWD is a disease of the central nervous system that is fatal to deer and other members of the deer family. More information about CWD testing efforts in Pulaski County and elsewhere in south-central Missouri can be obtained by calling MDC's Ozark Regional Office in West Plains at 417-256-7161. Information about CWD can be found at:

https://huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/wildlife-diseases/chronic-wasting-disease-cwd.