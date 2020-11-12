Santa Cruz Nutritionals selects Sumter County for expansion

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Santa Cruz Nutritionals (SCN), a subsidiary of Santa Cruz Healthcare, today announced plans to expand operations in Sumter County. The $84 million investment will create 164 new jobs.

Established in 1968, SCN is a leading manufacturer of enhanced confectionery delivery systems. The company uses research and science to develop gummy vitamins such as calcium, fiber and other supplements for the functional food and nutraceutical markets. Additionally, the company produces a wide range of products for a number of branded industrial and retail partners.

Located at 2720 Southgate Drive in Sumter, SCN’s expansion includes a 24,000-square-foot packaging and employee facility as well as a 120,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center.

The expansion is expected to be completed by December 2024. Individuals interested in joining the SCN team should click here.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project.

“We are excited to partner with the state of South Carolina, Sumter County and Sumter Economic Development in building and creating the world-class standard for Vitamin, Mineral, Supplement (VMS) gummy manufacturing facilities. This investment serves to grow our capacity to deliver enjoyable health and wellness nutritional supplements. More importantly, it serves our broader mission to holistically improve lives through the innovative products we produce and the growth opportunities they present both for our partners and local community.” -Santa Cruz Healthcare CEO Carlyn Solomon

“Congratulations to SCN for making the commitment to better serve its customers by expanding its operations in Sumter County and creating 164 new jobs for South Carolinians. I look forward to watching this company continue to flourish for many years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“When a business decides to expand in South Carolina, it speaks volumes not only about our business climate, but also about our workforce. SCN’s decision to invest $84 million and create 164 new jobs is a huge win for Sumter County, and I am excited to see what the future has in store for this great company.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Indeed, this is an exciting opportunity for Sumter County and demonstrates our ability to attract and grow national and international businesses in our area. We are committed to the continued support of Santa Cruz as they strengthen our economy and our industrial landscape.” -Sumter County Council Chairman James McCain

“It is so good to see the increased growth in manufacturing in Sumter. It’s always great when our businesses and our people thrive. Santa Cruz’s expansion will bring new jobs, fortify our job outlook and further solidify Sumter as a great place to do business.” -Sumter Mayor Joe McElveen

“A strong industrial sector speaks to the strength of your community and economy. We are overjoyed that Santa Cruz Nutritionals recognizes our capability to provide the workforce and support needed to bolster a company of its magnitude and look forward to their continued growth and community engagement.” -Sumter Economic Development Chairman Greg A. Thompson

“This region continues to develop strong national and international ties by showcasing its ability to host and provide companies with the essential ingredients for its success. That, coupled with a durable workforce and dedicated leadership, catapults TheLINK region as we recruit and expand industries. We are delighted by Santa Cruz Nutritionals’ expansion announcement.” -TheLINK Economic Development Alliance Chairman Gordon Eckley