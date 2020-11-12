Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (November 1-7)

SALT LAKE CITY (Nov. 12, 2020) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 4,060 for the week of Nov. 1-7, 2020, with a total of $11,408,500 of benefits paid. There were 29,365 continued claims filed during that same week.

New Unemployment Insurance Claims - Nov. 1-7

Traditional Benefits

% Change

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

% Change

Extended

Benefits

% Change

11/1  to 11/7

2,613

630

817

Week Prior

(10/25  to 10/31)

2,368

10.3%

670

-6%

828

-1.3%

Continued Unemployment Insurance Claims - Nov. 1-7

Traditional Benefits

% Change

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

% Change

Extended

Benefits

% Change

11/1  to 11/7

18,331

2,851

8,183

Week Prior

(10/25  to 10/31)

19,791

-7.11%

3,075

7.11%

8,373

-2.3%

New and Continued Claim Comparison

Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average

Total New Claims and Benefits Paid

March 15 to Nov. 7, 2020

Current Week 

(11/1 - 11/7)

Previous Week 

(10/25 - 10/31)

2019 Weekly Average

Traditional

(State)

PUA

(Federal)

Extended

(Federal)

New Claims

4,060

3,866

1,131

260,100

51,761

26,386

Continued Claims

29,365

31,239

8,856

$551,806,255

$63,552,551

$58,191,955

$600 Stimulus

(Expired July 25, 2020)

$851,259,067

Lost Wages Assistance

(Expired Sept. 5, 2020)

$5,458,700

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Oct. 31, 2020, was 3,331. A total of 3,134 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“The demand for the unemployment benefit persists as the COVID-19 virus remains disruptive to employment in Utah’s recovering economy,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “The benefit has already helped hundreds of thousands of Utahns and will continue to provide much needed, temporary relief to those who see their employment interrupted during this difficult pandemic.”

New Claims (Weekly)

Continued Claims (Weekly)

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

###

