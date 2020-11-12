- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (November 1-7)
SALT LAKE CITY (Nov. 12, 2020) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 4,060 for the week of Nov. 1-7, 2020, with a total of $11,408,500 of benefits paid. There were 29,365 continued claims filed during that same week.
New Unemployment Insurance Claims - Nov. 1-7
Traditional Benefits
% Change
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance
% Change
Extended
Benefits
% Change
11/1 to 11/7
2,613
630
817
Week Prior
(10/25 to 10/31)
2,368
10.3%
670
-6%
828
-1.3%
Continued Unemployment Insurance Claims - Nov. 1-7
Traditional Benefits
% Change
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance
% Change
Extended
Benefits
% Change
11/1 to 11/7
18,331
2,851
8,183
Week Prior
(10/25 to 10/31)
19,791
-7.11%
3,075
7.11%
8,373
-2.3%
New and Continued Claim Comparison
Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average
Total New Claims and Benefits Paid
March 15 to Nov. 7, 2020
Current Week
(11/1 - 11/7)
Previous Week
(10/25 - 10/31)
2019 Weekly Average
Traditional
(State)
PUA
(Federal)
Extended
(Federal)
New Claims
4,060
3,866
1,131
260,100
51,761
26,386
Continued Claims
29,365
31,239
8,856
$551,806,255
$63,552,551
$58,191,955
$600 Stimulus
(Expired July 25, 2020)
$851,259,067
Lost Wages Assistance
(Expired Sept. 5, 2020)
$5,458,700
The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Oct. 31, 2020, was 3,331. A total of 3,134 met the same criteria during the previous week.
“The demand for the unemployment benefit persists as the COVID-19 virus remains disruptive to employment in Utah’s recovering economy,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “The benefit has already helped hundreds of thousands of Utahns and will continue to provide much needed, temporary relief to those who see their employment interrupted during this difficult pandemic.”
New Claims (Weekly)
Continued Claims (Weekly)
If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.
