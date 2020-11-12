Pulse Technology receives 2020 Elite Dealer Award; 14th consecutive year of being selected among top of industry

Chip Miceli, Pulse Technology

Pulse Technology, a leader in Managed Print Services and Managed Networks (IT) has been recognized by a national industry journal for its successes.

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the 14th year in a row, Pulse Technology (http://pulsetechnology.com) has been selected as an Elite Dealer Award by ENX Magazine/The Week in Imaging, a national magazine which recognizes top technology and office equipment/imaging solutions dealers from across the United States, through a nomination/evaluation process.

Pulse Technology is the re-branded name for both Des Plaines Office Equipment and Kramer & Leonard McShane’s, serving Illinois and Indiana from four locations: Chicago, Schaumburg and Rockford, IL, and Chesterton, IN.

The Elite Dealer award is the annual “Who’s Who” of the office technology dealer community.

Each year, ENX Magazine judges Elite Dealer applicants on a number of criteria, from technical service excellence to marketing proficiency, growth initiatives, technology leadership, industry accolades and philanthropy. Those dealers chosen are profiled in the December issue of ENX Magazine.

“In a year of substantial challenges brought on by the pandemic, we have come to measure an Elite Dealer by its ability to pivot to the changing needs of its customer base,” said Susan Neimes, managing editor of ENX Magazine and ENX The Week In Imaging. “Many of the honorees share a corporate culture that embraces a family atmosphere and stresses serving both clients and employees. Products and technology will always drive business, but customers respond favorably to a vendor that can serve their every need. I think this year’s list exemplifies that spirit.”

ENX Magazine is a monthly publication dedicated to the office technology and document imaging industry since 1994. Now in its 27th year, ENX Magazine continues to deliver exclusive editorial coverage on market opportunities and issues, news and trends, company profiles, new products, and industry insights. With a monthly circulation of more than 25,000 hard copies, ENX Magazine serves as a leading integrated resource that brings together industry people, products, and business concepts and strategies for office technology industry professionals.

The magazine also publishes ENX The Week In Imaging, a weekly e-newsletter that provides news, profiles, technology and business updates, along with blogs from some of the industry’s most prominent players.

Chip Miceli, President/CEO of Pulse Technology, said, “It’s a great honor for us to be among the Elite Dealers again this year. We appreciate the advocacy of Susan and Erik at ENX and all they do for our industry, and we congratulate the other Elite Dealer winners on jobs well done.” He added, “2020 has been a year unlike any others. We are encouraged by the stories we have heard from our fellow dealers and what we have implemented ourselves to pivot during these challenging times.”

About Pulse Technology

Pulse Technology is a leader in the field of print management, network services (IT) and other office solutions including furniture design and sales, office products and promotional products, with a history dating back to 1921. Pulse Technology is the re-branded name for several well-known area businesses: Des Plaines Office Equipment, McShane’s, and Kramer Leonard. With locations in Chesterton, IN, Chicago, Rockford and Schaumburg, IL, Pulse Technology serves the needs of businesses across the Midwest.

The firm provides products and services to a diverse client base that includes schools, hospitals, law offices, accounting firms, and financial institutions, among others. The firm has won the Sharp Document’s Hyakuman Kai award for sales excellence since 1988 and the Elite Dealer by The Week in Imaging since 2007, and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for fastest-growing businesses across the United States. For additional information, please call 847-879-6400 or visit https://www.pulsetechnology.com. The company can be found on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/PulseTechnology1/

