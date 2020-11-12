Dorman Announces More Than 300 New Products, Featuring New OE FIX™ Thermostat Housings and Chrome Wheel Hardware

/EIN News/ -- Highlights:

New OE FIX™ thermostat housings upgrade the factory plastic design on many Ford vehicles to aluminum to help prevent future failures from cracking and warping.





Exclusive new steering shaft and wiper assembly for select Dodge Ram trucks help extend coverage in these aftermarket-leading categories.





New chrome wheel lug nuts and lock sets build on Dorman’s wheel hardware history with fresh styles for DIYers to customize and upgrade their wheels.



COLMAR, Pa., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing today the release of more than 300 new auto parts and fasteners, extending Dorman’s aftermarket-exclusive coverage in several key categories and delivering new ways for repair professionals and vehicle owners to both repair and upgrade cars and trucks.



This month, Dorman is continuing to grow its line of OE FIX™ thermostat housings, with three new replacement housings - 902-1997, 902-1998 and 902-1999 - for a combined 1.75 million Ford vehicles, each made of aluminum to improve upon the failure-prone plastic factory parts. These new solutions further extend Dorman’s leading line of high-quality water outlets and thermostat housings.

Dorman is also releasing more new aftermarket-exclusive repair solutions for several other leading categories, with a new steering shaft (425-272), a wiper motor and linkage assembly (602-130AS), and steering knuckles (698-238 and 698-239) for select Dodge Ram trucks.

New releases this month also include more than 20 chrome wheel nuts and lock sets, as Dorman continues to grow its line of chrome wheel hardware. Dorman has been producing automotive fasteners and other small parts for more than a century, and this new selection of open end, knurled wheel nuts and chrome wheel nut and lock sets offers enthusiasts and do-it-yourselfers a more modern style to upgrade the look of their factory wheels or complement their custom wheels. Available in a wide selection of colors, styles and sizes, the new selection offers premium scratch and corrosion resistance, with a similar look to titanium lugs at a lower price.

These are just a few of Dorman’s featured new product releases this month. To receive all of Dorman’s new product announcements directly every month, sign up at DormanProducts.com/signup. To learn more about Dorman, take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts.com/tour.

_____

Note: Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman’s analysis of third-party reports.

_____

Contact: Steve Gisondi, Vice President of Marketing Email: sgisondi@dormanproducts.com

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks by focusing on solutions first. For over 100 years, we have been one of the automotive aftermarket industry’s pioneering problem solvers, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of parts, covering both light duty and heavy duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are outside of our control) which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the information contained in this press release, please see Dorman’s prior press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Dorman’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 26, 2020 and its other SEC filings. Dorman is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update any of the information in this press release if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Visit Dorman’s website at www.dormanproducts.com. The Investor Relations section of the website contains a significant amount of information about Dorman, including financial and other information for investors. Dorman encourages investors to visit its website to view new and updated information.