Fortem Technologies Announces Webinar: 10 Steps to Developing Counter UAS for State and Local Police

Speakers will discuss the legal landscape of C-UAS technology for police departments on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST)

/EIN News/ -- Pleasant Grove, Utah, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortem Technologies, the leader in airspace security and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones, will be holding a free webinar on the topic of developing a legal and effective counter UAS system for state and local police departments in the U.S. Fortem VP of Solutions, Gary Watson, and special guest DJ Smith, a technical surveillance agent from the Virginia State Police, will talk through effective legal steps to deploying C-UAS locally and statewide, and discuss those which are not yet legal. Watson will also share how the Fortem SkyDome® System works to protect infrastructure and public safety, where other systems fail.

The webinar will take place on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST).

“Local police departments are seeing thousands of rogue drones flying around their cities each month and are frustrated by lack of clarity around the counter UAS solutions they’re allowed to deploy,” said Gary Watson. “While this issue has received more attention from federal agencies over the last couple of years, we want to help clarify what’s legal and what’s not, so that local and state police departments can implement the security they need. In this conversation, DJ Smith from the Virginia State Police will provide insight into the ways his department has been successful in resolving drone-related issues to help further protect American citizens.”

Key points covered include:

Drone detection and deterrence

Stopping drones/operators that are breaking the law

Engaging constructively with the appropriate federal agency

The webinar will be presented in English and will be available on-demand afterward for all registrants.

Please visit this link to register: https://fortemtech.zoom.us/webinar/register/7216046499944/WN_9Tnyq0lhQA2v2DyBO1hPdQ

About guest speaker DJ Smith

DJ Smith is a 23-year veteran of the Virginia State Police and currently works as a technical surveillance agent. He has worked in the field of technical surveillance for almost 30 years and has performed these duties at the local, state, and federal level as well as for the private sector. DJ has served as a subject matter expert on various technologies for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) office of electronic surveillance, law enforcement technology board (SPAWARS Atlantic and Saver program). He currently serves on the Mid-Atlantic UAS Partnership Group at Virginia Tech as a law enforcement technical advisor. DJ also serves as a member of the Safe and Secure Commonwealth Sub-Panel dealing with UAS/counter UAS implementation and legislative issues relating to operations in the Commonwealth. Most recently, he participated in the DHS Science and Technology FFROST assessment of UAVs for Public Safety.

About Fortem Technologies, Inc.

Fortem Technologies is the leader in airspace awareness, security, and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones. Through an advanced, end to end system of distributed radar, AI at the Edge, deep sensor integration, and autonomous drone capture, Fortem monitors and defends the world’s venues, infrastructures, cities, and regions. The same system is accelerating the safety of the world’s airspace for urban air mobility. Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by Boeing, DCVC, Mubadala Investment Company, Signia Venture Partners and others. For more information visit fortemtech.com

Amanda Mieczkowski Fortem Technologies 631-707-1058 Amanda@bamtheagency.com