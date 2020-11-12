Geocann reinforces its commitment to pioneering new clinical studies with the addition of internationally recognized medical researcher

Michael Davidson, M.D., joins Geocann as Head of Innovation, Technology, and Clinical Research to leverage his successful track record in both pharmaceutical and nutritional clinical trials that will expand Geocann’s global leadership position in the commercialization of science-backed and patent-protected formulations.

/EIN News/ -- FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geocann is proud to announce that Michael Davidson, M.D., has joined the company’s executive management team as Head of Innovation, Technology, and Clinical Research where he will focus on cutting-edge health solutions proven through well-designed clinical studies. Davidson is an internationally recognized expert on statins, novel lipid-lowering drugs, and omega-3 essential fatty acids. He has coordinated more than 1,000 clinical trials and published more than 250 articles for leading medical journals.



“Geocann’s initial cannabis research has set the benchmark for what’s demanded in an ever-evolving industry with implications and opportunities in a wide range of product applications such as nutritionals, pharmaceuticals, cosmeceuticals, and medical devices,” Davidson said. “I’m honored to lead our efforts in new research with a vision to make a significant impact that adds value to Geocann, our global brand partners, and the industry as a whole.”

Davidson is well-recognized in both the medical and financial communities for his successful business acumen. He founded the Chicago Center for Clinical Research (now owned by Radiant Research Inc.), which became the largest investigator site in the United States under Davidson's leadership. He was the co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Omthera Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Astra Zeneca Pharmaceutical in 2013 for $443 million USD. Most recently, he founded Corvidia Therapeutics in 2014 where he also served as the Chief Scientific Officer prior to it being acquired for $2.1 billion USD by Novo Nordisk in June 2020.

“Dr. Davidson’s experience and leadership will help guide our research and clinical study success that address the unmet needs of the hemp and cannabis industry,” Jesse Lopez, CEO and founder of Geocann, said. “Our goal is to provide innovative product solutions that are differentiated by patented drug delivery system technology and validated with first-to-market scientific evidence. While new cannabis markets are opening in the U.S., Canada, South America, Europe, and Australia, among others, we are keenly focused on expanding the depth of supporting science to increase our value proposition and protect our market leadership position in innovation and novel product solutions.”

According to Lopez, the company created the position to provide medical leadership in a business sector that is still in its infancy. “Davidson will offer invaluable experience in clinical study design, the review of scientific manuscripts and publications, and maintaining a laser focus on introducing the newest cannabis breakthroughs and how they relate to conditions such as pain, sleep, opioid-reduction, anxiety, and much more,” Lopez stated.

Geocann has been well-recognized for its substantial investments in research in order to meet the evolving demands of the marketplace and offer significant product differentiation to leading lifestyle and medical brands around the world. In addition to recent pharmacokinetic studies (Molecules 2019, 24(16), 2967) and the stability data for its products, further investments in new clinical research focused on both pharmacokinetic performance and clinical endpoints are well under way. Additionally, multiple toxicology studies have been completed and will be published this year as part of the company’s FDA GRAS (Generally Regarded As Safe) Notification and Novel Food application.

Geocann is a global cannabis organization led by experienced leadership with scientific and technical expertise for pioneering new innovations in natural health products and solutions. Its focus is combining clinically-researched cannabinoids with technologically-advanced and patented innovations that provide product differentiation with superior therapeutic performance and unmatched supporting evidence. Geocann owns a robust intellectual property portfolio, including the worldwide exclusivity for cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids formulated with VESIsorb®. For more information, please visit www.geocann.com.

