Norsk Hydro: Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Norsk Hydro ASA
Dividend amount: NOK 1.25 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 16 November 2020
Ex-date: 17 November 2020
Record date: 18 November 2020
Payment date: 25 November 2020
Date of approval: 12 November 2020
Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act