Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 871 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,161 in the last 365 days.

Norsk Hydro: Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Norsk Hydro ASA

/EIN News/ -- Dividend amount: NOK 1.25 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 16 November 2020
Ex-date: 17 November 2020
Record date: 18 November 2020
Payment date: 25 November 2020
Date of approval: 12 November 2020

Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Primary Logo

You just read:

Norsk Hydro: Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Norsk Hydro ASA

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.