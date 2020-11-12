Job Announcement - Deputy Clerk of District Court

Salary: $44,940.00 Annually

Location: Bismarck, ND

Job Type: Full-Time/Regular

Department: Unit 3 - Clerk of Court Office - Bismarck

Job Number: 2020-U3-BIS-60-DC-U

Closing: 11/24/2020 11:59 PM Central

The Deputy Clerk of Court position requires someone who enjoys working in a highly structured, deadline oriented, and constantly changing, fast-paced environment. The ability to navigate and understand the software; learn and apply many procedures and rules; pay attention to detail ensuring accuracy of work; give excellent customer service; quickly and positively adapt to frequent changes; show initiative; and dependability are required to be successful.

Link to full job announcement: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/2904920/deputy-clerk-of-district-court-bismarck?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs