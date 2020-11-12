Candidates for Missouri insurance producer licenses can now take their examinations online

Jefferson City - The Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance, in partnership with Pearson VUE, will begin offering online proctored insurance producer examinations on November 17, 2020. While on-site testing facilities will remain an important option for candidates, the Pearson OnVUE program expands the choices to accommodate the testing needs of any potential Missouri licensee.

This new option for completing examination requirements allows potential insurance producers to complete their testing in a safe and convenient online setting. The Pearson OnVUE program is a secure and streamlined method which allows candidates to test at home or in the office with a reliable internet connection. The Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance is pleased to be able to offer this new opportunity for potential licensees.

“It’s important, especially given the challenges we’ve faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, that we explore every possible way to make the process of becoming a licensed insurance producer in Missouri as accessible as possible,” said Chlora Lindley-Myers, director of the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance. “We want to offer our potential licensees as many options as we can to help them succeed in becoming a licensed producer.”

The new testing option provides candidates more flexibility in scheduling their examinations in a time frame that meets the needs of a busy professional. It also reduces potential travel time for candidates who may live in areas some distance from a physical testing center.

Beginning on November 17, those who wish to schedule an online proctored exam can do so by registering at https://home.pearsonvue.com/mo/insurance.