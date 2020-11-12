Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on the Selection of Ron Klain as President-elect Biden’s White House Chief of Staff

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after President-elect Joe Biden named Ron Klain as his White House Chief of Staff: 

"Ron Klain is an outstanding choice for White House Chief of Staff.  He has a depth of experience across government that will make him an excellent counselor and advisor to the next President, Joe Biden.  His background makes him uniquely suited to lead the White House staff at this moment of challenge, particularly his past leadership of our government's successful response to the Ebola outbreak and his senior roles at the Departments of Justice and with President-elect Biden when he was in the Senate. 

“I have known and worked with Ron for years, and I am confident that he will be an asset to President-elect Biden in maintaining close and positive ties to Congress and House Democrats as we partner to meet the challenges of the next four years.  I join in congratulating him on this appointment and look forward to working closely with him to ensure that Congress and the Biden Administration deliver For the People."

