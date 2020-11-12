Department of Public Service Expands Arrearage Assistance to More Water and Sewer Utilities

Effective November 12, 2020, the VT COVID-19 Arrearage Assistance Program (VCAAP) is now providing assistance with past-due bills from an expanded list of water and wastewater (sewer) utilities. In addition to helping out with past-due electric, landline telephone, private water company, and Vermont Gas bills, consumers can now also apply to VCAAP for assistance with their delinquent water and sewer/wastewater charges. The expanded list of utility bills that VCAAP can help with now includes municipal water and sewer/wastewater departments, community water systems, fire districts, and other systems that provide water and sewer/wastewater services to consumers.