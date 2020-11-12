Industry Veterans Lydia So and Karl R.S. Engelmann Join Rondure Global Advisors
Lydia So joins from Matthews Asia and Karl Engelmann is a Former Partner and Senior Vice President at Cambiar Investors
We are thrilled to have two incredibly talented industry veterans join Rondure at such an exciting time in our growth as a firm. ”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rondure Global Advisors recently added two industry veterans to the team. Lydia So, CFA, joins Rondure as a portfolio manager for the Rondure New World Fund (RNWOX) after having spent the past 15 years with Matthews Asia, managing portfolios since 2008. She will have a secondary focus on developed markets outside the US. Karl R.S. Engelmann, a 27-year industry veteran, also recently joined the Rondure Global team as a Senior Vice President of Client Service and Business Development after having spent the past 18 years with Cambiar Investors. He will be responsible for maintaining client relationships and building new relationships in the institutional, bank trust, and retail channels for Rondure.
— Laura Geritz, Founder & CEO
Said Rondure Global Founder and CEO, Laura Geritz, CFA, “We are thrilled to have two incredibly talented industry veterans join Rondure at such an exciting time in our growth as a firm. Lydia brings tremendous depth of experience in international and emerging markets and shares a similar investment approach that will greatly enhance our quality of research and strengthen our team. Likewise, Karl brings similar depth to the business side of the firm with significant experience in building lasting relationships across all channels. Both Lydia and Karl will be an integral part of the continued growth of the firm and I am excited to work alongside both of them.”
Ms. Lydia So shared, “I am thrilled to join this great organization alongside high caliber people in such a collegial environment. Laura and I share the same investment philosophy and passion for uncovering opportunities anywhere in the world. I believe that an active, all-cap, unconstrained approach is key to generating long-term success. I look forward to contributing to Rondure and driving long-term results for our clients.”
Mr. Engelmann stated, “I have great admiration for Rondure’s long-term and disciplined investment approach in finding quality compounders, and in their unwavering commitment to clients to deliver a consistent strategy over time. I look forward to helping with Rondure’s continued growth and developing great long-term relationships with our clients.”
Lydia So, CFA, spent the past 15 years at Matthews Asia initially as a research analyst covering Asia ex-Japan equities. Ms. So was the founding Lead Portfolio Manager for the Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund (MSMLX) from its inception in 2008 through 2020. She was co-Portfolio Manager for the Matthews Asia Science & Technology Fund (MATFX; now known as Matthews Asia Innovators Fund) from 2008-2017, and co-Portfolio Manager for the Matthews China Small Companies Fund (MCSMX) from 2019 – 2020. Ms. So started her career in the investment industry in 1999 at Kochis Fitz Wealth Management in San Francisco. In 2001 she joined Dresdner RCM Global Investors as a portfolio associate working on US large cap equity strategies. Ms. So graduated from the University of California, Davis, earning a BA in Economics. She is a CFA charter holder.
Karl R.S. Engelmann was formerly a Partner and Senior Vice President of Sales and Client Service at Cambiar Investors. He has 27 years of industry experience. In his role, he was responsible for building institutional, bank trust, pension plan, RIA, and family wealth relationships, as well as working within multiple brokerage platforms. Prior to Cambiar, Mr. Engelmann served as an Institutional Key Account Manager at AIM Funds. He began his career at Capstone Asset Management Company and received a BA in Journalism from Southwest Texas State University. Karl also serves as a Board Chair for T.A.C.T. in Denver, Colorado. The school helps teach trades to children and young adults within the Autism Community.
About Rondure Global Advisors:
Rondure Global Advisors® is a woman-owned investment adviser focused on high-quality equity investing for the long-term. Rondure takes a bottom-up approach using disciplined global screening, rigorous company research, and close attention to valuation to find what we believe to be the best investment opportunities, anywhere in the world. Our global perspective is index-agnostic and our style is all-cap. Our investment philosophy is centered on investing in what we believe are very high-quality companies at good to great prices that we believe can provide sustainable growth over the long-term. We are deeply client-focused and actively cost-conscious because we are heavily invested alongside our clients for the long haul.
The objective of both the Rondure New World Fund and Rondure Overseas Fund is long-term growth of capital.
RISKS: Mutual fund investing involves risks and loss of principal is possible. Investing in foreign securities entails special risks, such as currency fluctuations and political uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the prospectus. Investments in emerging markets are subject to the same risks as other foreign securities and may be subject to greater risks than investments in foreign countries with more established economies and securities markets.
An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a Rondure Funds prospectus, containing this and other information, visit www.rondureglobal.com or call 1-855-775-3337. Please read it carefully before investing.
Rondure Global Advisors is not affiliated with ALPS Distributors, Inc., Matthews Asia, or Cambiar Investors.
Rondure Global Funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. (“ADI”). Crystal Gourley and Karl Engelmann are registered representatives of ADI. RON000338
