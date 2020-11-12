Meet the 2020 National Teacher of the Year

Tabatha Rosproy, a 10-year veteran teacher from Kansas, is the first early childhood educator to be named National Teacher of the Year. She teaches preschool for Winfield Early Learning Center (WELC) in Winfield, Kansas. The preschool is housed in Cumbernauld Village, a local retirement community and nursing home. Her classroom was highlighted in a video that can be seen here.

Maine Department of Education is very excited about the opportunity to host Tabatha in a meet and greet session that will be moderated by Nicole Madore, Early Childhood Specialist. We will discuss important early childhood topics including inclusion, family engagement, transitions, and other best practice strategies. There will also be time for participants to ask their own questions to gain further insight from Tabatha’s experience as an early childhood educator.

All early childhood (birth-3rd grade) educators, administrators, childcare providers, Head Start staff and higher-education students are welcomed and encouraged to join!

The two-hour event will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 3pm-5pm. Pre-registration is required.

More information about the National Teacher of the Year process, as well as Tabatha’s bio, is available here:

Any questions can be directed to Nicole Madore, Early Childhood Specialist, at nicole.madore@maine.gov.