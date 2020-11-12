Covid-19, Job Losses Cause Unprecedented Health Insurance Crisis For Many Tennesseans
FCS Connects Families & Children of Tennessee With Much-Needed Health Insurance InfoNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- November and early December is normally re-enrollment period for many people with respect to health insurance, but 2020 is anything but normal due to the coronavirus pandemic.
An estimated 1 in 5 Tennessee adults and their dependent children are now without insurance because of the pandemic and the resulting job losses.
While there are many insurance brokers and carriers offering their services usually for a fee – either paid by the client or the insurer – nonprofit Family and Children’s Services (FCS) is different. FCS works to connect families – especially those with children in need of insurance – with health insurance information so they can make the best decision for their family. This service is free, factual, unbiased, and includes TennCare and federal health insurance Marketplace information.
According to a report published in last month by the Georgetown University Health Policy Institute Center for Children and Families, the uninsured rate for children has increased by the largest percentage in more than a decade.
Health care coverage is important for children because it improves access to pediatrician-recommended care and services that support healthy development. When children get the health care they need, they are more likely to succeed in school, graduate from high school, attend college, earn higher wages, and grow up into healthy adults.
For more than 75 years, community service nonprofit Family & Children’s Service has been there to help people in need through tornados, floods, economic downturns, and now a pandemic with a variety of social service safety net programs. Access to affordable health insurance is a challenge for many families, and FCS is launching a public awareness campaign to help Tennesseans know about this free service to help walk them through this often complicated and confusing process.
“We want Tennesseans to know we are a free service available to them with factual, unbiased information about healthcare information for their family,” said Carly Southworth, Chief Program Officer at FCS. “We know it can be confusing, so we have caring Healthcare Access Specialists trained to help people understand the health insurance options for themselves and their children. We are a ‘one-stop-shop’ for people needing to find available access to affordable healthcare, and no one is turned away.” The FCS Health Assist team serves all 95 counties in the state of Tennessee.
“We know many people have lost their jobs and/or insurance during the current economic slowdown caused by the pandemic,” said Southworth. “However, we have not seen an increase in calls for assistance. We believe that’s because most people in the community aren’t aware of this free, unbiased service. That’s why we are launching this public awareness campaign across the state.”
FCS Health Assist Process in 7 Steps:
1. Person who needs assistance with health insurance info calls 866-475-7879.
2. Caller selects language (26 different languages are easily accessed).
3. Health Assist Operator will answer the call and assess caller needs.
4. Phone appointment with dedicated Healthcare Access Specialist will be scheduled
5. In-depth analysis of needs: Do you need affordable insurance? A medical specialist? Dental care? Prescriptions?
6. An unbiased presentation of what programs are available is given to the caller to evaluate.
7. Caller makes educated decision on which program is best for them based on their needs and options presented to them.
Funding Disclaimer
This project is supported by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $564,917 with 100 percent funded by CMS/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by CMS/HHS, or the U.S. Government.
About FCS
Family & Children’s Service (FCS) serves all people in crisis and transition by meeting them where they are, understanding their needs, and connecting them to the resources they need. FCS often ‘fills in the gaps’ in social services, creating a safety net to ensure that all children and families can be safe and healthy. Each year, FCS provide services to more than 50,000 Tennesseans. FCS’ mission is to connect individuals and families to hope, to healing, and to one another. www.FCSNashville.org and www.GetCoveredTenn.org
