CLEAResult, the Largest Provider of Energy Efficiency Programs, Announces New Board Member Rose McKinney-James

/EIN News/ -- Austin, Texas, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAResult, a leader in designing and implementing technology-enabled energy efficiency programs for utilities, is proud to expand its board of directors with the appointment of Rose McKinney-James, former President and CEO of the Corporation for Solar Technology and Renewable Resources (CSTRR) and former Commissioner with the Nevada Public Service Commission. She also serves as a member of the Board of Directors of MGM Resorts International, MGM Detroit, Toyota Financial Services Bank, and the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Pacific Southwest.

“We at CLEAResult are thrilled to welcome Rose to our Board of Directors,” said CLEAResult CEO Scott Boose. “This appointment broadens the Board’s already impressive diversity of experience and brings a strong voice and advocate for energy efficiency into the fold as we enter a new decade of expansion and innovation.”

McKinney-James has over two decades of experience in legislative and utility advocacy related to renewable and clean energy policy, and as many years in community and stakeholder outreach in Nevada and across the U.S. She’s played a pivotal role in shaping much of the current energy policy in state, including leading a broad coalition in the successful effort to pass the first statewide Renewable Energy Portfolio Standard (RPS).

“I’m excited to join CLEAResult’s Board of Directors and to work with such an action-oriented and dynamic group of leaders,” said McKinney-James. “They’ve been a crucial player in the expansion of the energy efficiency market and I’m looking forward to contributing to further growth as we enter a decade ripe with opportunities for energy leadership.”

McKinney-James is a member of the Executive Leadership Council and was previously Board Chair for the American Association for Blacks in Energy (AABE). She received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Women’s Chamber of Commerce as well as the Clark County NV Public Education Foundation, and most recently, the Nevada Conservation League. McKinney-James is listed in the Black Enterprise Registry of Black Corporate Directors and in SAVOY Magazine Power 300—among the most influential African American corporate directors. She has also been recognized by the United States Small Business Administration as Small Business Advocate of the Year.

Based in Austin, Texas and serving hundreds of utility clients across North America, CLEAResult partners with utilities and local governments to design, implement, and maintain programs that provide energy optimization and efficiency services to residential, institutional, commercial and industrial organizations. Through these programs and other coordinated efforts, CLEAResult helps lower energy and grid load requirements, reduces energy bills for consumers, and cuts carbon emissions through reduced heating and electricity usage.

About CLEAResult

CLEAResult is the largest provider of energy efficiency and demand response solutions in North America. Through proven demand side management strategies tailored to clients’ unique needs, CLEAResult combines the strength of our energy experts and innovative technology to help over 250 utilities change the way people use energy. CLEAResult is a portfolio company of the private equity firm TPG and The Rise Fund, a global impact fund led by TPG. For more information, visit clearesult.com.

