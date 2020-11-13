The City Contracting Half of The World’s Wig Sales
"Black women like wigs, just like we girls like to change clothes. When we meet new styles, we must save money and buy them." "In many countries in Africa, lovers do not send flowers but wigs."
Wigs have 500 million consumers worldwide. According to customs data, China’s annual exports of hair products account for 80% of the world’s total. Xuchang ranks first in China’s hair products industry. Up to now, Xuchang wig cross-border e-commerce platform sales have exceeded 1 billion US dollars, maintaining rapid growth for two consecutive years, with an average of one wig being bought every 2 seconds. The products have developed from pure raw material-type hair to human hair and synthetic hair, including wigs, lace wigs, human hair weave, bundles hair, bundles with closure, lace closure/frontal, color hair weft and many other categories.
With the surge in demand for overseas orders, more and more wig exporters have switched from offline to online. such as rebecca、longqi、hengyuan、longzheng、mooichic ...This is the human hair company on the Internet.
The e-commerce department of a large-scale hair products company found that the popularity of overseas wigs is also highly dependent on celebrities. “For example, when Rihanna has a concert, her same hairstyle may be sold out in an instant.” Now, many of their products are directly named after celebrities, such as Rihanna, Beyonce, and Lady Gaga. Sometimes, they have to sign contracts with fashion bloggers to increase the exposure of their products.
This is some introduction of human hair company.
Rebecca is the unsurpassed scale, technology, and cost advantages in women's wigs and craftsmanship. Its SLEEK brand is the first brand of hair products in Europe, and the NOBLE brand is the first brand of high-end wigs in Africa.
Longqi is a China online hair brand. Headquartered in Xuchang, China, longqi has become one of the premier go-to locations for women looking for quality hair extensions at lower prices. For years, longqi is sought after by many due to its wide range of quality textures and hair types.
Hengyuan is one of the large-scale fashion wig companies integrating R&D, production and sales. "Sincere, credibility, enterprising, and win-win" is the cultural essence and value concept formed by the company in the course of development.
Longzheng is a key export enterprise in Henan Province. The company is located in the Economic and Technological Development Zone of Xuchang City, Henan Province. It is a Hong Kong wholly-owned enterprise integrating design, production and management of various craft hair products. The products are sold to more than ten United States, Britain, France, Japan, Nigeria, South Africa, etc. Countries and regions
Mooichic hair offers all kinds of weaves, ranging from straight to curly and body waves. They cater to every client’s needs, no matter what hair type, texture, or style the user prefers. Apart from its human hair weave, the company also offers lace closures, frontals, bundles with closure, and wigs. If you have the money to splurge, look for bundles with a 'Longest Hair Proportion of at least 25%. If you want premium bundles hair, go for those with a 'Longest Hair Proportion of 90% or a Shortest Hair Proportion of <=5%. This way, you can always trim the thin ends and have a fuller look.
Every vendor on the list offers high-quality human hair bundle deals.
