Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 900 Block of 15th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Sunday, November 8, 2020, in the 900 block of 15th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:02 pm, the suspect forcibly gained entry to an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect damaged property and then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.