Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1700 Block of Gales Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Friday, November 6, 2020, in the 1700 block of Gales Street, Northeast.

At approximately 10:44 am, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where after all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 41 year-old Demetrius Jones, of Northeast, DC.

Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 40 year-old Ronnie Melson, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder While Armed. Melson has numerous prior arrests to include Threats, Probation Violations, Assaults, Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine and Heroin, Distribution of Cocaine and Heroin, Carrying a Pistol without a License and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

