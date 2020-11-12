Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Joint Statement from the Offices of Governors Baker, Lamont, Mills, Murphy, Raimondo, Scott and Sununu on the Suspension of Interstate Youth Hockey

Montpelier, Vt. – In response to recent coronavirus outbreaks associated with the conduct of interstate youth hockey activities, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, Maine Governor Janet Mills, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, Vermont Governor Phil Scott and New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu will support a regional approach to interstate competitions. As case numbers increase in many states across the country, it is critical that neighboring states coordinate a regional approach to limit further community spread of the virus.

The seven states will suspend interstate competitions for public and private schools and youth hockey effective this Saturday, November 14, 2020 through at minimum December 31, 2020. The prohibition will not impact interstate collegiate, professional, or U.S. national team hockey activities, which will remain subject to existing health and safety protocols and/or restrictions.

As public health data continues to evolve, the states will reassess the need for continued restrictions on interstate sports activities. 

