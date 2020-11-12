Gifts With A Lift program spreads holiday cheer to Montana State Hospital patients

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Date: November 10, 2020 Contact: Jon Ebelt, Public Information Officer, DPHHS, (406) 444-0936, (406) 461-3757 jebelt@mt.gov Chuck Council, Communications Specialist, DPHHS, (406) 444-4391, (406) 461-8367 hcouncil@mt.gov

The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) announced today that donation boxes have been set up at various locations across the state to receive holiday gifts to benefit Montana State Hospital (MSH) patients.

The effort is part of the annual Gifts With A Lift program that has played an instrumental role in spreading holiday cheer to patients for the past 68 years. The program ensures that all state hospital patients have a gift this holiday season.

MSH Gifts With A Lift coordinator George Sich said the program is very important to patients. “This program means the world to MSH patients, and helps brighten their day,” he said. “And, it’s been successful due to the amazing generosity of Montana residents, who are always there to help out their fellow citizens.”

The program is jointly coordinated by the National Alliance for Mental Illness-MT and DPHHS.

Ideas for gift suggestions include, but are not limited to the following: Pocket games/books, socks, T-Shirts/sweatshirts, cards, winter hats/adult winter gloves, magazines, fanny packs, phone cards, jackets, craft kits, batteries, slippers, blankets/ throws, headphones, handheld AM/FM radios, postage stamps and stationery. MSH is especially in need of winter coats for men and women in sizes M – 3X.

Individuals or service organizations interested in ‘adopting’ a patient are encouraged to contact Sich at 406-693-7086.

Gifts mailed to the hospital should not be wrapped; however, donations of wrapping paper and gift boxes are welcome. “Please include a name and address in the package and a return receipt so we may acknowledge the arrival of your gifts,” Sich said.

Gifts or cash donations can be mailed to Gifts With A Lift, c/o George Sich, PO Box 300, Montana State Hospital, Warm Springs, MT 59756. In order to arrive in time for the holidays, gifts should be dropped off or mailed by December 15. Make checks payable to: Gifts With A Lift.

MSH is the only publicly operated inpatient psychiatric hospital in the state. It provides treatment to adults who have serious mental illnesses and who are referred from hospitals, mental health programs, and district courts from across the state.

Gifts can also be dropped off at any of the following locations:

Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Courthouse MSU Extension Office, Third Floor 800 Main St. Anaconda, MT 59711

NAMI-MT 1331 Helena Ave. Helena, MT 59601

Addictive and Mental Disorders Division-DPHHS 100 N. Park Ave., Ste. 300 Helena, MT 59601

Center for Mental Health 900 North Jackson Helena, MT 59601

Montana State Hospital PO Box 300 Warm Springs, MT 59756

Bozeman Daily Chronicle 2820 W. College St. Bozeman, MT 59771