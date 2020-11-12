Law Enforcement Loyalty PAC Denounces Squad’s Call To Continue Attacks On Police

Condemns All Far-Left Politicians Continuing to Pursue Defund the Police Agenda

The continued calls by ‘the Squad’ to defund and abolish police even after being repudiated at the polls is not only irresponsible but dangerous. ” — Sam Peters

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today the Law Enforcement Loyalty PAC denounced Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, and Ilhan Omar for their continued war against law enforcement. These four Congresswomen, known as ‘the Squad’ have doubled down on their calls to defund and abolish the police. They have learned nothing from the devastating losses that Democrats suffered in House and Senate races. Sam Peters, founder of the Law Enforcement Loyalty PAC said their continued calls to defund and abolish police are dangerous and demonstrate clearly that the base of the Democratic Party remains dedicated to these objectives. Peters pointed to the rising violent crime in major United States cities as what America will become if law enforcement is defunded and abolished. Peters noted numerous candidates endorsed by the Law Enforcement Loyalty PAC won their races, proving that voters stand with law enforcement.

“The continued calls by ‘the Squad’ to defund and abolish police even after being repudiated at the polls is not only irresponsible but dangerous,” said Sam Peters, founder of the Law Enforcement Loyalty PAC. “The men and women of law enforcement put their lives on the line daily and shame on any elected official who disparages them. I had hoped they would have realized after the election that the American people stand with law enforcement.

“Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez said if you defund and abolish police, all of America will like the suburbs,” continued Peters. “What actually will happen is that our suburbs will be like the war zones we have seen this year in Seattle, New York, Portland, and Washington, DC.”

The Law Enforcement Loyalty PAC raises money to support pro-law enforcement candidates and causes while targeting for removal those elected officials that do not support the rule of law. Peters believes this is critical as law enforcement officers around the nation are under an unrelenting, and too often literal, assault by leftist organizations calling to defund and abolish police departments. As progressive and weak politicians acquiesce in this onslaught, crime rates have soared with innocent citizens and law enforcement officers the victims. Peters believes that, now more than ever, it is essential to elect representation that supports law enforcement, the rule of law, and the safety and protection of citizens and business owners.

Peters is a 20-year veteran of the United States Air Force and former Law Enforcement Officer. He served in Afghanistan, Iraq, Panama, and Korea. He earned the Bronze Star for efforts in Afghanistan.

After his service to our nation, Peters led a Fortune 500 company’s largest geographical region and was responsible for nearly $100 million in annual revenue. Peters founded Peters Family Insurance, a “Best of Las Vegas” winner, with two locations in Las Vegas. Peters holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration, graduating Magna Cum Laude from Park University, a Master of Science in Administration, with focus on law, through Central Michigan University, and a Graduate Level Certificate in Organizational Finance from the University of Maryland University College. He is also a graduate of the Air Force’s Air Command and Staff College.

