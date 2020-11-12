FOUR MINORITY OWNED SUPPLIERS OF THE YEAR ARE SELECTED AND RECOGNIZED BY NMSDC FOR THEIR PURSUIT OF EXCELLENCE IN PROVIDING SUPPLY CHAIN SOLUTIONS TO CORPORATE PARTNERS

/EIN News/ -- New York City, New York, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) President and CEO, Adrienne Trimble, is exuberant about the tremendous success of the organization’s annual national conference this week, through a 100% virtual platform. “While we were not together face-to-face,” she notes, “All attendees had access to the same – and perhaps even more – high-caliber speakers, learning sessions, and networking opportunities they’ve come to expect from NMSDC. Just through a different platform.” NMSDC’s 2020 National Conference + Business Opportunity Exchange was held 100% online from October 26-29, 2020.

NMSDC’s commitment to advance minority business economic inclusion is reflected in the event’s “In This Together” theme and reinforced by sessions featuring speakers with expert insight about how to pivot during today’s extraordinarily challenging conditions. The NMSDC Annual Conference + Business Opportunity Exchange is the nation’s largest forum for minority supplier development, with a 48-year history of attracting thousands of corporate executives, minority business owners, and government officials each year.

Trimble stated, “Now more than ever, our Corporate Partners and MBEs need us to push forward and find new ways to get around every obstacle. NMSDC, our 23 affiliate Regional Councils throughout the United States, five international partners and the Business Consortium Fund (BCF) represent an oasis of support for MBEs through our mission to certify, develop, connect, and advocate for their economic sustainability.”

NMSDC embraced new technologies that enabled the organization to accomplish their objectives without sacrificing quality, service, or health. The 100% virtual conference platform showcased those changes – from vibrant sessions and informative workshops to an awards celebration and lively entertainment. By introducing a virtual version of their Business Opportunity Exchange component of the conference – corporations and MBEs again made meaningful connections and continued to build their professional networks.

This has been an incredibly difficult year for all MBEs and despite the impact of three pandemics (COVID-19, racial discrimination and social unrest, and a Recession), NMSDC moved forward aggressively and pivoted because it was necessary for the survival of MBEs. We are providing sustainable economic solutions to the racial injustice, institutionalized racism and injuries which Black people have suffered in America. “Statements are great, but they need to be backed by real actions that are going to address how minority businesses are going to compete for contracts on an ongoing basis,” Trimble said. “Until you understand what the real problem is, you can’t solve it.”

For Trimble, the case is not about just doing social good but of driving transformative economic prosperity through capitalism. When companies hire minority-owned suppliers, which tend to hire more workers of color, they are creating jobs in forgotten communities and helping to provide disposable income to people who can, in turn, afford to buy their goods and services. A close examination of wealth in the U.S. finds evidence of staggering racial disparities. The most sustainable solution to accelerate the elimination of this wealth gap is to increase the number and success of minority owned businesses; her goal is to close the ethnic wealth disparities.

SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR

Each year, at the national annual conference, NMSDC presents its prestigious “Supplier of the Year” Awards to recognize a select number of certified minority business enterprise (MBE) and their exemplary achievements in providing solutions to our corporate partners. This award is regarded as the most significant honor to an MBE because it recognizes Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American business enterprises for their business growth and development, operational success, support of other minority businesses and active participation in the community. The honorees are divided into four categories, based on annual revenues. One company from each class is named National Supplier of the Year. These suppliers have made it through this disruptive year and have continued their unwavering support to corporate America despite these voluminous challenges.

Class I: Firm with less than $1 million in annual revenue – National Winner: Twice Media Productions, LLC

Class II: Firm with $1 million to $10 million in annual revenue – National Winner: The JPI Group, LLC

Class III: Firm with $10 million to $50 million in annual revenue – National Winner: United Mechanical and Metal Fabricators Inc.

Class IV: Firm with more than $50 million in annual revenue – National Winner: ActOne Group (The Act 1 Group, Inc.)

Chartered in 1972, The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) was stood up because of the civil rights movement in the late 1960s and continues to be the leading minority business development organization in the United States. NMSDC supports the economic sustainability of more than 12,000 certified minority business enterprises (MBEs) and advances minority business development by facilitating procurement opportunities between its certified MBEs and its network of Corporate Members. The NMSDC network includes a National Office in New York, 23 affiliate regional councils, five international partner organizations and the Business Consortium Fund (BCF) as its funding arm.

