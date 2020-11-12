FIVE CORPORATIONS ARE SELECTED AND RECOGNIZED BY NMSDC FOR THEIR PURSUIT OF EXCELLENCE IN ADVANCING MINORITY BUSINESS INCLUSION INTO THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS

/EIN News/ -- New York City, New York, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) President and CEO, Adrienne Trimble, is exuberant about the tremendous success of the organization’s annual national conference this week, through a 100% virtual platform. “While we were not together face-to-face,” she notes, “All attendees had access to the same – and perhaps even more – high-caliber speakers, learning sessions, and networking opportunities they’ve come to expect from NMSDC. Just through a different platform.” NMSDC’s 2020 National Conference + Business Opportunity Exchange was held 100% online from October 26-29, 2020.

NMSDC’s commitment to advance minority business economic inclusion is reflected in the event’s “In This Together” theme and reinforced by sessions featuring speakers with expert insight about how to pivot during today’s extraordinarily challenging conditions. The NMSDC Annual Conference + Business Opportunity Exchange is the nation’s largest forum for minority supplier development, with a 48-year history of attracting thousands of corporate executives, minority business owners, and government officials each year.

Trimble stated, “Now more than ever, our Corporate Partners and MBEs need us to push forward and find new ways to get around every obstacle. NMSDC, our 23 affiliate Regional Councils throughout the United States, five international partners and the Business Consortium Fund (BCF) represent an oasis of support for MBEs through our mission to certify, develop, connect, and advocate for their economic sustainability.”

NMSDC embraced new technologies that enabled the organization to continue accomplishing their objectives without sacrificing quality, service, or health. The 100% virtual Conference platform showcased those changes – from vibrant sessions and informative workshops to an awards celebration and lively entertainment. By introducing a virtual version of their Business Opportunity Exchange component of the conference – corporations and MBEs again made meaningful connections and continued to build their professional networks.

CORPORATION OF THE YEAR

Each year, at their National annual Conference, NMSDC presents its prestigious “Corporation of the Year” Award(s) to recognize a select number of national corporate members and their exemplary achievements in minority supplier inclusion. This award is regarded as the most significant honor to a major corporation for the utilization of ethnic minority-owned (Asian, Black, Hispanic, and Native American) suppliers. In winning the award, a corporation demonstrates exceptional strength in all areas critical to solid minority supplier development and inclusion in their supply chain process: Policies; procurement, particularly growth in dollars and percent, MBE development, innovation, leadership and engagement; and impact/influence. These corporations represent the leaders in minority business inclusion in America, which is even more critical given today’s environment.

“The time for simply talking about these problems has passed. Change must come and come quickly. More than any other time in history, we are now called upon as business leaders to not only lend a hand to our MBEs, but to take definitive action and stand up against the systemic racial barriers plaguing our society. We commend those companies who are taking these much need steps now.” The companies below are leading these efforts and are out in front.

The 2020 Corporation of the Year Award and Recognition was given to:

Class I: Gross Annual Revenue Less Than $10 Billion – Winner: Kelly®

Class II: Gross Annual Revenue Between $11 Billion and $50 Billion – Winner: Merck & Co, Inc.

Class III: Gross Annual Revenue Between $51 Billion and $100 Billion – Winner: The Walt Disney Company

Class IV: Gross Annual Revenue Between $101 Billion and $150 Billion – Winner: FCA (Fiat Chrysler)

Class V: Gross Annual Revenue Greater Than $150 Billion – Winner: Toyota Motor North America, Inc.

Congratulations to those corporations making significant progress in advancing minority business development and growth.

About NMSDC | nmsdc.org

Chartered in 1972, The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) was stood up as a result of the civil rights movement in the late 1960s and continues to be the leading minority business development organization in the United States. NMSDC supports the economic sustainability of more than 12,000 certified minority business enterprises (MBEs) and advances minority business development by facilitating procurement opportunities between its certified MBEs and its network of Corporate Members. The NMSDC network includes a National Office in New York, 23 affiliate regional councils, five international partner organizations and the Business Consortium Fund (BCF) as its funding arm.

