ACCIONA Manages Risk of 43,000 Suppliers Thanks to the Digitalization of its Procurement Process

ACCIONA and JAGGAER presented the case study of the Spanish multinational’s procurement department’s digital transformation at CPONet, the main procurement event for Spain and Latin America

/EIN News/ -- MADRID, Spain, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACCIONA manages 48,000 suppliers through its Procur-e tool, developed by JAGGAER. 91% of which - 43,000 suppliers – are continuously and automatically monitored by the tool itself. Using a system of algorithms, based on new data processing technologies, the company can draw the risk map of its supply chain taking into account social, environmental, regulatory and compliance variables, etc.



Last year ACCIONA managed more than 9,800 requests for quote (RFQ) for different products and services via Procur-e, which also allows the storage and monitoring of more than 250 digitized and categorized contracts in a visible and auditable process.

These data are the result of ACCIONA’s commitment to digital transformation, a process that, in the case of the procurement department, began in 2015 with the standardization of procurement and supplier management processes for the entire company and the implementation of technology for tenders, contractual and supplier management. For this, ACCIONA has worked hand in hand with JAGGAER.

At the recent CPONet Congress, the two companies shared some of the key elements of this digital transformation process with professionals in the sector.

Fernando Hinojosa, Head of Strategic Sourcing, Process and Systems at ACCIONA, highlighted that “Awareness of these supplier risks, standardization of approval criteria and bidding processes, and increased visibility of RFQs are some of the reasons for the procurement digital transformation.”

“The tool that we have developed with JAGGAER already has 2,700 users in 16 countries, with special growth in the US, Canada, Brazil and Australia.”

ACCIONA also highlighted that eCatalogs of suppliers’ products and services have been integrated into the group’s systems, speeding up the management of low-cost purchases and eliminating non-productive time. These purchases via eCatalogs, which in some categories have increased by more than 300% in one year, provide greater visibility and digitize most operational purchasing processes, enabling the ACCIONA group to monitor their efficiency.

Autonomous Procurement by 2025

Carlos Tur, JAGGAER country manager for Spain and Portugal, stated his view that over the next five years, “We will see an automatization of all procurement processes, moving towards full autonomy thanks to artificial intelligence technologies such as smart assistants and neural networks.”

“In 2025 procurement will start to be autonomous. The platform will think for you and perform procurement and sourcing functions in an autonomous way for buyers and suppliers, but for this to happen it is necessary to start the digitalization of procurement now,” Tur said. He said that by 2025 companies will use AI to qualify suppliers.

About ACCIONA



ACCIONA is a global group for the development and management of sustainable infrastructure solutions, especially renewable energy. Its activity covers the entire design, construction, operation and maintenance value chain. ACCIONA's objective is to lead the transition towards a low-carbon economy, for which it puts technical excellence and innovation at the service of all projects to design a better planet. The company achieved sales of 7,191 million euros in 2019, has a presence in more than 60 countries and carries out its business activity under the commitment to contribute to the economic and social development of the communities in which it operates.

About JAGGAER: Procurement Simplified

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company, connecting customers to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers end-to-end SaaS-based procurement solutions, including: advanced Spend Analytics, Category Management, Supplier Management, Sourcing, Contracts, eProcurement, Invoicing, Supply Chain Management and Inventory Management. These all reside on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for more than two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. JAGGAER holds 37 patents – more than any other spend management company.

