Hall of Famer and Former NBA and NCAA Champion Derek Anderson Joins Draganfly Board of Advisors

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer, today announced that Derek Anderson has joined as a member of the Board of Advisors.

Since retiring from the NBA, Derek Anderson founded the Stamina Foundation which provides educational programming and events which empower youth and young adults with resources and life skills. The Stamina Foundation has paved the way for over 100 under-privileged youth to attend college in a 20 year span.

Derek was drafted as the 13th pick in the 1997 NBA draft and became the first player signed to the Michael Jordan Brand and given his own signature shoe. With his first pay check from the NBA, he started his Foundation. In 2006, Derek won a World Title with the Miami Heat, becoming 1 of 13 players to win both an NCAA and NBA championship. He retired after an eleven-year NBA career in 2008. After retirement, he expanded his business life and opened two hotels in Turks & Caicos, his own film studio (Loyalty Media Group), and began writing novels and screenplays. In 2010, Derek produced and directed the documentary "The Untouchables of Kentucky."

Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly, said: “We are excited and truly honoured to have Derek Anderson agree to join Draganfly’s outstanding Board of Advisors. Derek brings an incredible level of enthusiasm to our board coupled with a genuine understanding of the importance of our Vital Intelligence technology as an enabler in keeping schools open and ensuring that the lives of our youth continue as normal as possible through sports and other important activities.”

“I am honoured to have been appointed to Draganfly’s Board of Advisors,” said Derek Anderson. “I am looking forward to actively working with the Draganfly team to advocate for stronger health assessment measures across arenas and schools so that our athletes and youth can continue to move forward with their future.”

Draganfly has recently augmented its team with other key leaders, including the following:

Andrew H. Card, former White House Chief of Staff and U.S. Secretary of Transportation, joined the Company’s Board of Directors on November 7, 2019.

Julie Myers Wood, CEO of Guidepost Solutions and former Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security, joined the Company’s Board of Advisors on March 3, 2020.

Molly Wilkinson, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at American Airlines and former Republican General Counsel for the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, joined the Company’s Board of Advisors on March 12, 2020.

Dr. Jack Chow, former U.S. Ambassador and Assistant Director-General of the World Health Organization on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria joined the Company’s Board of Advisors on April 8, 2020.



Captain Lawrence Vincent (USN, Ret.), current Executive Officer, Defence Counter- Intelligence Agency, and former Operations Center Director for Naval and Marine Corps Forces in Europe and Africa, joined the Company’s Board of Advisors on April 16, 2020.

John Mitnick, former General Counsel of the US Department of Homeland Security and Raytheon Senior Executive, the Company’s Board of Directors on June 11, 2020.

Exercise and Amendment of Existing Warrants

Draganfly is pleased to announce that it has received approximately $1.6 million in proceeds from the exercise of existing warrants that were issued on November 5, 2019 with an exercise price of

$0.50 per warrant (the “Existing Warrants“). Draganfly also announces that it has amended the terms of 9,602,624 Existing Warrants to extend the expiry date by an additional year to November 5, 2021, provided that the holders of the Existing Warrants exercise 25% of the Existing Warrants by May 5, 2021 and the remaining 50% of the Existing Warrants by November 5, 2021 (otherwise the Existing Warrants will expire at the applicable time).

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge software and systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and technology developer serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first- class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out here in, including but not limited to: the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 on the Company’s business, operations and financial condition, the successful integration of technology, the inherent risks involved in the general securities markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors“ in the Company’s most recent filings filed with securities regulators in Canada on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents managements’ best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

