ASPEN ARCHITECTURE FIRM GARNERS MOUNTAIN LIVING’S “HOME OF THE YEAR” AWARD

Collaboration with four other firms was a key to success for Poss Architecture.Mountain Living, a leading home design magazine in the Western U.S., sponsored the 26th annual competition.

/EIN News/ -- Aspen, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen, Colorado…Collaboration among design professionals was a key to Poss Architecture of Aspen and Carbondale, CO being awarded Mountain Living magazine’s 2020 “Home of the Year.” Poss, the lead designer and master collaborator for this Deer Valley, Utah home, teamed up with four other firms on the design and construction to create a process that the homeowner called, “a veritable masterpiece of design collaboration.”

Other team members included WRJ Interior Design from Jackson Hole, WY; Soho Design Studio Landscape Architecture from Aspen, CO; Robert Singer and Associates design consultants and lighting specialists from ­­­­­­­Aspen, CO; and Gallo Builders from ­­­­­­Laguna Beach, CA.

A presentation to the homeowner of the early, conceptual design ideas by Poss principal, lead designer and project manager, Keith Howie, and founder Bill Poss, gave them the edge over their competition and earned them praise. The homeowner described their design as “timeless,” and said, “Their presentation astounded us.”

Built into a slope, this elegant Deer Valley home was imagined as a series of pavilions that frame views to Park City and the Jordanelle Reservoir below. Every aspect of the home was designed to connect with nature. WRJ owners Rush Jenkins and Klaus Baer worked hand-in-hand with their design team and with Howie of Poss Architecture to select the materials and finishes throughout. The interior colors were informed by nature and the surrounding environment.

The home connects seamlessly with its vast, surrounding, natural world. Moveable glass walls everywhere encourage indoor-outdoor living, and spaces are arranged to provide direct access to the sloping site. Landscape architect Nick Soho notes, “The landscape flows like water through the architecture.” Howie says the intent of the residence was not only about linking with nature, but also about “providing spaces that work for the way the family wants to live.”

Featuring one- and two-story chiseled Indiana limestone pavilions, its main public areas boast soaring ceilings overlooking the 25-yard-long infinity swimming pool. To ensure story continuity, the landscape architect and the interior designer repeated many of the exterior materials. The basalt stone hardscaping, cedar rain screen and limestone walls flow into the front foyer, enhancing the connection between indoors and out. The same stone defines the fireplace in the double-height great room, juxtaposing the wood ceilings with the imported oak flooring—the result of a close collaboration among all parties involved.

As a symbol of success of the flow between the natural and created worlds, moose and deer routinely drink from the lap pool!

Competition for Mountain Living magazine’s 26-year-old tradition includes submissions from architects, interior designers and landscape architects from multiple mountain communities throughout the western U.S. “As one of our most popular issues, the “Home of the Year” represents the epitome of home design for a specific year,” says Mountain Living Editor in Chief Darla Worden. Every year since 1994, the magazine has sought out “the best in mountain homes” to honor in this annual tradition.



Over the course of the past 44 years, Poss Architecture has created over 350 projects in 15 states plus British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Alberta, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. For more information about Poss Architecture + Planning and Interior Design contact Marketing Director, Justyna Zack at jzack@billposs.com, 970-925-4755 or visit their website.

About Poss Architecture + Planning and Interior Design

Poss Architecture + Planning and Interior Design has been delivering innovative design, creative ingenuity and professional services to its clients since its founding by Bill Poss in 1976. Based in Aspen, CO with a ­­­­­-second office in Carbondale, CO, this award winning industry leader has earned the renown of an international clientele for its mountain-modern, high-end residences, large scale hospitality resorts and mixed-use architecture. The firm is committed to nurturing a legacy of creativity and professionalism by continually recruiting talented professionals. The firm’s principals collectively possess more than 120 years of experience in all phases of architecture, planning and interior design. Poss received the 2019 Business of the Year Award from the Aspen Chamber Resort Association and first runner-up for best architecture firm in Colorado by ColoradoBiz magazine. Bill Poss was awarded the Mountain Living Legacy Award in 2019.

About Mountain Living

Mountain Living, published by Wiesner Media based in Denver, Colorado, is the only publication to exclusively focus on bespoke home design in an eight-state region in the Western U.S. plus British Columbia. For more information visit, www.mountainliving.com or contact Darla Worden, dworden@mountainliving.com, 303-248-2063.

