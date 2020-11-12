Raptor Technologies® Announces Gray Hall as New Chief Executive Officer

Hall Brings Decades of Experience Driving Growth at High-Tech Companies

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raptor Technologies®, the nation’s leading provider of integrated school safety technologies, today announced that Gray Hall has joined Raptor as Chief Executive Officer. Hall succeeds Jim Vesterman who was Raptor’s CEO since 2012 and will remain on Raptor’s Board of Directors.



Hall’s career spans over 20 years of driving growth at cutting-edge technology companies. He was previously Chairman and CEO of Alert Logic where he grew the company from less than $10 million in revenues to over $125 million in revenues. Prior to that, Hall was co-founder and CEO of VeriCenter where he grew the company to over $80 million in annual recurring revenues.

“I’ve had the privilege of leading two tech companies through sustained rapid growth, while significantly impacting their respective market segments,” said Hall. “The team at Raptor is redefining and modernizing K-12 school safety and I’m excited to be playing a role in building the leading software company in such an important industry.”

“I believe that Gray will be a tremendous leader for Raptor as we continue to expand our partnerships with schools across the United States and follow our mission to protect every child, in every school, every day,” said Vesterman. Under Vesterman’s leadership, Raptor grew from serving 7,000 K-12 schools to serving more than 34,000 schools across the nation. Today, Raptor leads the country in providing K-12 software solutions for Visitor Management, Emergency Management, and Volunteer Management on one integrated technology platform.

“We are delighted to welcome Gray as Raptor’s CEO,” said Bob Nye, General Partner at

JMI Equity and member of Raptor’s Board of Directors. “His exceptional leadership record, passion for building great teams, and ability to drive company growth will help Raptor continue expanding its market leadership in SaaS solutions for school safety.”

About Raptor Technologies®

Raptor Technologies is the nation’s leading provider of integrated school safety technologies for K-12 schools. Founded in 2002 with the mission to protect every child, every school, every day, Raptor® solutions include: Raptor Visitor Management, Raptor Emergency Management and Raptor Volunteer Management. Raptor’s newest product is Raptor Alert, an Alyssa’s Law compliant mobile panic alert system that expedites rapid response to school or district-wide emergency situations with a simple tap on a mobile device.

Currently, the Raptor system is being used by schools nationwide to screen students, staff, and visitors for COVID-19 via customized health screening questions and to run detailed contact tracing reports.

As of 2020, over 34,000 U.S. schools trust Raptor to help protect their students and staff.

Raptor Technologies is a privately held corporation based in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit www.raptortech.com.

About JMI Equity

JMI Equity is a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies. Founded in 1992, JMI has invested in over 150 businesses in its target markets, successfully completed over 100 exits, and raised more than $4 billion of committed capital. JMI partners with exceptional management teams to help build their companies into industry leaders. For more information, visit www.jmi.com.

