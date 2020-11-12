CHICAGO SMALL BUSINESS NAMED WINNER OF THE SYNCHRONY PILLARS PROJECT

/EIN News/ -- Aurora, Ill., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is pleased to announce that The Quilter’s Trunk, a BERNINA Dealer located in Chicago, Ill., was named a winner of the 2020 Synchrony Pillars Project. The Synchrony Pillars Project celebrates small businesses that have made a significant difference in their communities.

As one of twenty businesses selected, The Quilters Trunk was rewarded with $10,000 to grow its business and to honor their resiliency and ability to transform the lives of those in their community. This year’s criteria focused on how businesses adapted to the pandemic to make their community stronger and their commitment to diversity and inclusion. In 2020, The Quilter’s Trunk partnered with their local Alderman’s office to give away fabric kits for over 6,000 masks. The store also served as a collection point for masks that were distributed to healthcare workers, nursing home residents and other high-risk individuals. They also continued to champion diversity and inclusion efforts by supporting several local organizations and ensuring all customers are given the same high level of service and respect. The Quilter’s Trunk is the only sewing machine retailer to be amongst the 20 winning businesses.

“We are honored and humbled to be a winner of the 2020 Synchrony Pillars Project,” said Katie Nathwani, Owner of The Quilter’s Trunk. “2020 has presented many unique challenges that have given us the opportunity to connect with and serve our community in new and exciting ways. We share this honor with our passionate and dedicated customers who continue to support us.”

The Quilter’s Trunk is an authorized BERNINA Dealer that provides top-quality service to area residents. The Dealer offers BERNINA sewing machines, software, accessories and a variety of sewing, embroidery and quality classes for people of all skill levels.

To learn more about The Quilter’s Trunk please visit thequilterstrunk.com or their Facebook page.

To learn more about BERNINA please visit bernina.com.

About BERNINA



Founded in Switzerland more than 100 years ago, BERNINA is the world’s premier manufacturer with a proven reputation for offering quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers, and embroidery software. BERNINA’s leadership is marked by an impressive number of ambassadors, industry leaders, influencers and bloggers who chose to partner with the company. BERNINA products are sold in the United States through a network of over 400 fully trained independent dealerships that also offer support and education. Select BERNINA and bernette machines, and BERNINA software can also be purchased online. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. You can follow BERNINA on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and read BERNINA’s WeAllSew blog. To learn more about BERNINA and to find a Dealer, visit www.bernina.com.

