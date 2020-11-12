THE CANNAVIST MAGAZINE LAUNCHES SECOND THREE-DAY VIRTUAL LIVE EVENT FOR CBD & MEDICAL CANNABIS

From November 18-20, The CANNAVIST, the UK's essential guide to CBD and medical cannabis, will launch its second online event, this time set in the USA.

USA, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From November 18-20, The CANNAVIST, the UK and Ireland’s essential guide to CBD and medical cannabis, will launch its second live online event, this time set virtually in the USA.

Following the success of the debut event held online in July, this free-to-attend virtual exhibition is for patients, customers, partners, and business professionals all over the world.

With an entire virtual exhibition hall dedicated to CBD, this three-day live event will be jam-packed with a host of inspiring features, panel discussions, a CBD cooking theatre and 100+ exhibitors to bring you everything you could possibly want from a CBD event. Whether you’re new to CBD or an industry pro, there is something for everyone at CBD LIVE on VOXPO.

The event has already attracted a high volume of prestigious high-profile speakers, including scientists and doctors working day-to-day with medical cannabis. The auditorium will feature Chef Melissa J Parks, an experienced cannabis chef from the Netflix series ‘Cooked with Cannabis’.

Christina DiArcangelo, CEO and founder of Affinity Bio Partners, a clinical research organisation, will open the event with a keynote webinar about changing your career to the cannabis sector and being a woman at the top of this growing industry.

Due to the pandemic, the event will take place entirely online and is set to feature hundreds of new CBD products and exclusive offers from exhibitors, making CBD LIVE at VOXPO the best destination for great value CBD products.

Attendees can sign-up for a one-to-one virtual chat with well-known brands such as

Nestlé, Grass & Co., Hempelicious and more. As CBD is renowned for its calming and anti-inflammatory benefits, visitors will also have the option to put their name down for a live online yoga and guided meditation classes with California-based yoga specialist, Cheri Smith.

The hosts of CBD LIVE at VOXPO, The CANNAVIST, made history in January 2020 by becoming the first cannabis-based publication to be sold on UK and Irish high streets. The magazine is available to buy at major newsagents and convenience retailers, including WH Smith across the UK and Eason & Sons in Ireland. Every edition is also available to read on Readly, the world’s largest digital magazine platform with more than 1 million readers worldwide.

According to Alphagreen.io, 8.4 million Britons have either bought or say they will buy a CBD product this year, which shows there is no time like the present for businesses to take advantage of this lucrative networking opportunity. Furthermore, it’s a chance for consumers to delve deeper into the therapeutic benefits of this legal cannabis extracts.

To register for VOXPO for free, with a chance to win £500 worth of CBD goodies, visit: voxpo-event.com.