Global Automotive Brake System & Components Market Analysis 2020 Forecasts To 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Brake System & Components Industry
Description
Automotive Brake System & Components market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Brake System & Components market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
This report contains opportunities, strengths, threats, and weaknesses (SWOT) analysis for this market. They have taken many aspects into account for analysis, including sales volume, revenue level of the last few years, product demands, customer retention, etc. A majority of information has been collected from primary sources, and analysts have taken effective samples. As the market size is large, analysts have taken large sample sizes from different regions of the globe. They also calculated the Automotive Brake System & Components Market's customer churns level because it plays a vital role in sales volume.
The major vendors covered:
Continental
ZF Friedrichshafen
Delphi
Valeo
Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)
Nissin Kogyo
Bosch
Akebono Brake
Magneti Marelli
Mando
Brembo
Segment by Type, the Automotive Brake System & Components market is segmented into
Brake Booster
Master Cylinder
Drum Brake
Disc Brake
Segment by Application, the Automotive Brake System & Components market is segmented into
Passenger Car
LCV
HCV
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Automotive Brake System & Components market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Automotive Brake System & Components market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Brake System & Components Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Automotive Brake System & Components Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Automotive Brake System & Components Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Brake Booster
1.4.3 Master Cylinder
1.4.4 Drum Brake
1.4.5 Disc Brake
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Automotive Brake System & Components Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Passenger Car
1.5.3 LCV
1.5.4 HCV
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Automotive Brake System & Components Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Automotive Brake System & Components Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Automotive Brake System & Components Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Automotive Brake System & Components, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Automotive Brake System & Components Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Automotive Brake System & Components Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Automotive Brake System & Components Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Automotive Brake System & Components Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Automotive Brake System & Components Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Automotive Brake System & Components Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
.....
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Continental
12.1.1 Continental Corporation Information
12.1.2 Continental Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Continental Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Continental Automotive Brake System & Components Products Offered
12.1.5 Continental Recent Development
12.2 ZF Friedrichshafen
12.2.1 ZF Friedrichshafen Corporation Information
12.2.2 ZF Friedrichshafen Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 ZF Friedrichshafen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 ZF Friedrichshafen Automotive Brake System & Components Products Offered
12.2.5 ZF Friedrichshafen Recent Development
12.3 Delphi
12.3.1 Delphi Corporation Information
12.3.2 Delphi Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Delphi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Delphi Automotive Brake System & Components Products Offered
12.3.5 Delphi Recent Development
12.4 Valeo
12.4.1 Valeo Corporation Information
12.4.2 Valeo Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Valeo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Valeo Automotive Brake System & Components Products Offered
12.4.5 Valeo Recent Development
12.5 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)
12.6 Nissin Kogyo
12.7 Bosch
12.8 Akebono Brake
12.9 Magneti Marelli
12.10 Mando
